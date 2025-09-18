10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

10 great films added to streaming:
Brick (2005) – Apple TV
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Lukas Haas
- Genre: Mystery
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Synopsis: A modern noir set in a Californian high school. Brendan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, uncovering a dangerous web of lies, drugs and betrayal.
Why to watch: Rian Johnson’s feature debut is a sharp, stylish genre exercise that proved he could bend conventions into something fresh. It’s noir dialogue transplanted into teenage hallways, and it works brilliantly. Watch the trailer.
The Invitation (2015) – Prime Video
- Director: Karyn Kusama
- Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman
- Genre: Thriller
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Synopsis: A dinner party in the Hollywood Hills becomes increasingly unsettling as secrets are revealed and paranoia escalates. The gathering spirals into something terrifying.
Why to watch: Kusama crafts slow-burn dread with meticulous control. This is a masterclass in atmosphere, building unease until it snaps. Watch the trailer.
The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) – Stan
- Director: Sara Colangelo
- Cast: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal, Parker Sevak
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 96 minutes
Synopsis: A Staten Island teacher becomes obsessed with the poetic talent of a five-year-old student. Her fixation grows dangerous as she crosses boundaries.
Why to watch: Maggie Gyllenhaal gives a career-best performance in a complex character study that leaves you unsettled and questioning artistic obsession. Watch the trailer.
Hail, Caesar! (2016) – SBS
- Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
- Cast: Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Synopsis: A fixer for a 1950s Hollywood studio tries to keep productions on track while dealing with scandals, eccentric stars and the kidnapping of a leading man.
Why to watch: The Coen brothers’ satirical love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood is colourful, witty and filled with scene-stealing cameos. ‘Would that it twerr so simple!’ Watch this iconic scene.
Above The Clouds (2014) – Tubi
- Director: Pepe Diokno
- Cast: Ruru Madrid, Pepe Smith
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Synopsis: After losing his parents in a flood, a teenager is sent to live with his grandfather. Together they embark on a journey through the Cordillera mountains of the Philippines.
Why to watch: A tender intergenerational story set against breathtaking landscapes, it’s both visually striking and emotionally grounded. Watch the trailer.
Dating The Enemy (1996) – SBS On Demand
- Director: Megan Simpson Huberman
- Cast: Claudia Karvan, Guy Pearce
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 97 minutes
Synopsis: A bickering couple magically swap bodies and must navigate each other’s careers, families and flaws.
Why to watch: This Aussie rom-com classic mixes slapstick and satire with two charismatic leads, offering a nostalgic slice of 90s cinema. Watch the trailer.
No Hard Feelings (2023) – Netflix
- Director: Gene Stupnitsky
- Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Synopsis: A down-on-her-luck woman accepts a job to ‘date’ an introverted 19-year-old before he leaves for college. Chaos and awkwardness ensue.
Why to watch: Jennifer Lawrence proves her comedic chops in a raunchy, surprisingly heartfelt film about growing up at different ages. Watch the trailer.
Drive Away Dolls (2024) – Paramount+
- Director: Ethan Coen
- Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 84 minutes
Synopsis: Two friends take a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee, only to get tangled up with criminals and a mysterious briefcase.
Why to watch: Ethan Coen’s solo directorial outing is campy, absurd and unapologetically fun, with Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan driving the chaos. Watch the trailer.
Paddington 2 (2017) – ABC iView
- Director: Paul King
- Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville
- Genre: Family/Comedy
- Runtime: 104 minutes
Synopsis: Paddington Bear, now happily living with the Brown family, takes on odd jobs to buy a birthday present for his aunt, but is wrongly accused of theft.
Why to watch: Frequently hailed as one of the best sequels ever made, it’s warm, hilarious and features a gleefully villainous Hugh Grant. Watch the trailer.
Husek (2021) – Tubi
- Director: Daniela Seggiaro
- Cast: Verónica Gerez, Catalina López, Juan Carlos Torres
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 82 minutes
Synopsis: In northern Argentina, Indigenous communities face the encroachment of government and developers. A tense negotiation unfolds between tradition and modernisation.
Why to watch: A grounded, powerful drama that confronts environmental and cultural issues with nuance, offering a rare look at Indigenous voices in Argentine cinema. Watch the trailer.