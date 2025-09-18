10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Brick (2005) – Apple TV

Brick. Image: Focus Features. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Lukas Haas

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Lukas Haas Genre: Mystery

Mystery Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis: A modern noir set in a Californian high school. Brendan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, uncovering a dangerous web of lies, drugs and betrayal.

Why to watch: Rian Johnson’s feature debut is a sharp, stylish genre exercise that proved he could bend conventions into something fresh. It’s noir dialogue transplanted into teenage hallways, and it works brilliantly. Watch the trailer.

The Invitation (2015) – Prime Video

The Invitation. Image: Drafthouse Films. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman

Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 100 minutes

Synopsis: A dinner party in the Hollywood Hills becomes increasingly unsettling as secrets are revealed and paranoia escalates. The gathering spirals into something terrifying.

Why to watch: Kusama crafts slow-burn dread with meticulous control. This is a masterclass in atmosphere, building unease until it snaps. Watch the trailer.

The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) – Stan

The Kindergarten Teacher. Image: Netflix/Madman Films. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Sara Colangelo

Sara Colangelo Cast: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal, Parker Sevak

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal, Parker Sevak Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 96 minutes

Synopsis: A Staten Island teacher becomes obsessed with the poetic talent of a five-year-old student. Her fixation grows dangerous as she crosses boundaries.

Why to watch: Maggie Gyllenhaal gives a career-best performance in a complex character study that leaves you unsettled and questioning artistic obsession. Watch the trailer.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) – SBS

Hail, Caesar! Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Cast: Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton

Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis: A fixer for a 1950s Hollywood studio tries to keep productions on track while dealing with scandals, eccentric stars and the kidnapping of a leading man.

Why to watch: The Coen brothers’ satirical love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood is colourful, witty and filled with scene-stealing cameos. ‘Would that it twerr so simple!’ Watch this iconic scene.

Above The Clouds (2014) – Tubi

Above The Clouds. Image: ISA Doc and Film International. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Pepe Diokno

Pepe Diokno Cast: Ruru Madrid, Pepe Smith

Ruru Madrid, Pepe Smith Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 88 minutes

Synopsis: After losing his parents in a flood, a teenager is sent to live with his grandfather. Together they embark on a journey through the Cordillera mountains of the Philippines.

Why to watch: A tender intergenerational story set against breathtaking landscapes, it’s both visually striking and emotionally grounded. Watch the trailer.

Dating The Enemy (1996) – SBS On Demand

Dating The Enemy. Image: Umbrella. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Megan Simpson Huberman

Megan Simpson Huberman Cast: Claudia Karvan, Guy Pearce

Claudia Karvan, Guy Pearce Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis: A bickering couple magically swap bodies and must navigate each other’s careers, families and flaws.

Why to watch: This Aussie rom-com classic mixes slapstick and satire with two charismatic leads, offering a nostalgic slice of 90s cinema. Watch the trailer.

No Hard Feelings (2023) – Netflix

No Hard Feelings. Image: Sony Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti

Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: A down-on-her-luck woman accepts a job to ‘date’ an introverted 19-year-old before he leaves for college. Chaos and awkwardness ensue.

Why to watch: Jennifer Lawrence proves her comedic chops in a raunchy, surprisingly heartfelt film about growing up at different ages. Watch the trailer.

Drive Away Dolls (2024) – Paramount+

Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Ethan Coen

Ethan Coen Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal

Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 84 minutes

Synopsis: Two friends take a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee, only to get tangled up with criminals and a mysterious briefcase.

Why to watch: Ethan Coen’s solo directorial outing is campy, absurd and unapologetically fun, with Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan driving the chaos. Watch the trailer.

Paddington 2 (2017) – ABC iView

Paddington 2. Image: StudioCanal. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Paul King

Paul King Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville

Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Genre: Family/Comedy

Family/Comedy Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis: Paddington Bear, now happily living with the Brown family, takes on odd jobs to buy a birthday present for his aunt, but is wrongly accused of theft.

Why to watch: Frequently hailed as one of the best sequels ever made, it’s warm, hilarious and features a gleefully villainous Hugh Grant. Watch the trailer.

Husek (2021) – Tubi

Husek. Image: Punctum Sales. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Daniela Seggiaro

Daniela Seggiaro Cast: Verónica Gerez, Catalina López, Juan Carlos Torres

Verónica Gerez, Catalina López, Juan Carlos Torres Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 82 minutes

Synopsis: In northern Argentina, Indigenous communities face the encroachment of government and developers. A tense negotiation unfolds between tradition and modernisation.

Why to watch: A grounded, powerful drama that confronts environmental and cultural issues with nuance, offering a rare look at Indigenous voices in Argentine cinema. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.