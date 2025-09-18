News

 > What to Watch

10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Discover 10 great films added to streaming this week (15 to 21 September), and find your next must-watch.
18 Sep 2025 12:51
Silvi Vann-Wall
Dating The Enemy. Image: Umbrella. Great films added to streaming.

Film

Dating The Enemy. Image: Umbrella. Great films added to streaming.

Share Icon

Brick (2005) – Apple TV

Brick. Image: Focus Features. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Brick. Image: Focus Features. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Rian Johnson
  • Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Lukas Haas
  • Genre: Mystery
  • Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis: A modern noir set in a Californian high school. Brendan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, uncovering a dangerous web of lies, drugs and betrayal.

Why to watch: Rian Johnson’s feature debut is a sharp, stylish genre exercise that proved he could bend conventions into something fresh. It’s noir dialogue transplanted into teenage hallways, and it works brilliantly. Watch the trailer.

The Invitation (2015) – Prime Video

The Invitation. Image: Drafthouse Films. Great Films Added To Streaming.
The Invitation. Image: Drafthouse Films. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Karyn Kusama
  • Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Runtime: 100 minutes

Synopsis: A dinner party in the Hollywood Hills becomes increasingly unsettling as secrets are revealed and paranoia escalates. The gathering spirals into something terrifying.

Why to watch: Kusama crafts slow-burn dread with meticulous control. This is a masterclass in atmosphere, building unease until it snaps. Watch the trailer.

The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) – Stan

The Kindergarten Teacher. Image: Netflix. Great Films Added To Streaming.
The Kindergarten Teacher. Image: Netflix/Madman Films. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Sara Colangelo
  • Cast: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal, Parker Sevak
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 96 minutes

Synopsis: A Staten Island teacher becomes obsessed with the poetic talent of a five-year-old student. Her fixation grows dangerous as she crosses boundaries.

Why to watch: Maggie Gyllenhaal gives a career-best performance in a complex character study that leaves you unsettled and questioning artistic obsession. Watch the trailer.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) – SBS

Hail, Caesar! Image: Universal Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Hail, Caesar! Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.
  • Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
  • Cast: Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis: A fixer for a 1950s Hollywood studio tries to keep productions on track while dealing with scandals, eccentric stars and the kidnapping of a leading man.

Why to watch: The Coen brothers’ satirical love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood is colourful, witty and filled with scene-stealing cameos. ‘Would that it twerr so simple!’ Watch this iconic scene.

Above The Clouds (2014) – Tubi

Above The Clouds. Image: Isa Doc And Film International. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Above The Clouds. Image: ISA Doc and Film International. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Pepe Diokno
  • Cast: Ruru Madrid, Pepe Smith
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 88 minutes

Synopsis: After losing his parents in a flood, a teenager is sent to live with his grandfather. Together they embark on a journey through the Cordillera mountains of the Philippines.

Why to watch: A tender intergenerational story set against breathtaking landscapes, it’s both visually striking and emotionally grounded. Watch the trailer.

Dating The Enemy (1996) – SBS On Demand

Dating The Enemy. Image: Umbrella. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Dating The Enemy. Image: Umbrella. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Megan Simpson Huberman
  • Cast: Claudia Karvan, Guy Pearce
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis: A bickering couple magically swap bodies and must navigate each other’s careers, families and flaws.

Why to watch: This Aussie rom-com classic mixes slapstick and satire with two charismatic leads, offering a nostalgic slice of 90s cinema. Watch the trailer.

No Hard Feelings (2023) – Netflix

No Hard Feelings. Image: Sony Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
No Hard Feelings. Image: Sony Pictures. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Gene Stupnitsky
  • Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: A down-on-her-luck woman accepts a job to ‘date’ an introverted 19-year-old before he leaves for college. Chaos and awkwardness ensue.

Why to watch: Jennifer Lawrence proves her comedic chops in a raunchy, surprisingly heartfelt film about growing up at different ages. Watch the trailer.

Drive Away Dolls (2024) – Paramount+

Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Ethan Coen
  • Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 84 minutes

Synopsis: Two friends take a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee, only to get tangled up with criminals and a mysterious briefcase.

Why to watch: Ethan Coen’s solo directorial outing is campy, absurd and unapologetically fun, with Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan driving the chaos. Watch the trailer.

Paddington 2 (2017) – ABC iView

Paddington 2. Image: Studiocanal. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Paddington 2. Image: StudioCanal. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Paul King
  • Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville
  • Genre: Family/Comedy
  • Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis: Paddington Bear, now happily living with the Brown family, takes on odd jobs to buy a birthday present for his aunt, but is wrongly accused of theft.

Why to watch: Frequently hailed as one of the best sequels ever made, it’s warm, hilarious and features a gleefully villainous Hugh Grant. Watch the trailer.

Husek (2021) – Tubi

Husek. Image: Punctum Sales. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Husek. Image: Punctum Sales. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Daniela Seggiaro
  • Cast: Verónica Gerez, Catalina López, Juan Carlos Torres
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 82 minutes

Synopsis: In northern Argentina, Indigenous communities face the encroachment of government and developers. A tense negotiation unfolds between tradition and modernisation.

Why to watch: A grounded, powerful drama that confronts environmental and cultural issues with nuance, offering a rare look at Indigenous voices in Argentine cinema. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is headlining SXSW Sydney. Image: 20th Century Studios.
Sponsored Content

SXSW Sydney Screen Festival: see 100+ films in seven days this October

SXSW Sydney Screen Festival 2025 offers 100 daring film screenings this October.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Robert Redford and Paul Newman in The Sting. Image: Universal Pictures.
Features

Robert Redford's 10 best films: remembering the late film icon

Film expert and fan of Robert Redford, Assoc. Professor Bruce Isaacs picks his top 10 films of the late actor.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Long Walk. Image: Lionsgate Films.
Features

The Long Walk proves Stephen King’s stories are perfect for the big screen

Discover why The Long Walk proves Stephen King's stories are made for the big screen.

The Conversation
Brian Walsh with Tina Turner. Image: Foxtel/Binge.
News

New Brian Walsh documentary The Great Entertainer to premiere on 16 October

The Great Entertainer, a documentary on Brian Walsh's impact on TV, premieres this October.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Ponyo. Image: Studio Ghibli/Madman Entertainment,
Features

Studio Ghibli films improve your mental health, new study says

Watching a Studio Ghibli film can improve your mental health, water is wet.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login