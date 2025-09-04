10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

10 great films added to streaming this week

Mao’s Last Dancer (2009) – Stan, OzFlix, Apple TV

Mao’s Last Dancer. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Bruce Beresford

Bruce Beresford Cast: Chi Cao, Bruce Greenwood, Kyle MacLachlan, Joan Chen

Chi Cao, Bruce Greenwood, Kyle MacLachlan, Joan Chen Genre: Biopic

Biopic Runtime: 117 minutes

Synopsis: Based on the autobiography of Chinese ballet dancer Li Cunxin, this film tells the story of a boy plucked from poverty during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, who grows into an internationally celebrated performer. It traces his journey from rural China to the Houston Ballet, where he must balance loyalty to his homeland with a new life in the West.

Why you should watch: Directed by Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, this is both a moving story of artistic dedication and a fascinating look at the cultural politics of the late 20th century. It’s one of Australia’s most internationally successful dramas. Watch the trailer.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) – Apple TV

This is Spinal Tap. Image: Prime Video. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Cast: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner Genre: Mockumentary, comedy

Mockumentary, comedy Runtime: 82 minutes

Synopsis: This mockumentary follows fictional British rock band Spinal Tap as they embark on a disastrous US tour. With interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes chaos, the film satirises the excesses and absurdities of the rock music industry.

Why to watch: Widely considered one of the funniest films ever made, This Is Spinal Tap set the standard for mockumentary comedy. Its deadpan delivery and endlessly quotable lines have influenced everything from The Office to Parks and Recreation. Essential.

Phantom Thread (2017) – Netflix, Binge, SBS On Demand

Phantom Thread. Image: Universal Pictures. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville

Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville Genre: Drama, romance

Drama, romance Runtime: 130 minutes

Synopsis: Set in 1950s London, this film follows renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock, whose carefully controlled world is disrupted by a young woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. Their relationship evolves into a tense battle of power, desire, and obsession.

Why to watch: Daniel Day-Lewis’s performance is masterful. With Anderson’s meticulous direction and Jonny Greenwood’s score, Phantom Thread is both unsettling and beautiful – a film about art, control, and love’s darker edges. Watch the trailer.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) – Netflix, Fetch, Apple TV

Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Image: Columbia Pictures/Netflix. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves

Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves Genre: Horror, romance

Horror, romance Runtime: 128 minutes

Synopsis: Coppola’s adaptation of the classic novel follows Count Dracula as he travels to England in search of Mina, who resembles his lost love. The film blends gothic horror with sweeping romance, using elaborate costumes and practical effects to bring the 19th-century tale to life.

Why to watch: Gary Oldman’s Dracula remains one of the most iconic screen interpretations of the character. Lavish visuals, operatic style, and an unforgettable score make this a standout among vampire films.

The Lovers on the Bridge (1991) – MUBI, Prime Video

The Lovers on the Bridge. Image: MUBI/Prime Video. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Leos Carax

Leos Carax Cast: Juliette Binoche, Denis Lavant, Klaus-Michael Grüber

Juliette Binoche, Denis Lavant, Klaus-Michael Grüber Genre: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Runtime: 125 minutes

Synopsis: On Paris’s oldest bridge, a homeless man and a painter losing her sight fall into a turbulent relationship. Their passion and despair play out against a backdrop of fireworks, city lights, and urban decay.

Why to watch: Known for its extravagant production and poetic visuals, Carax’s film is a cult masterpiece of French cinema. Juliette Binoche and Denis Lavant give raw, unforgettable performances.

Carnival of Souls (1962) – Cultpix, Plex, Apple TV

Carnival of Souls. Image: Criterion. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Herk Harvey

Herk Harvey Cast: Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist, Sidney Berger

Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist, Sidney Berger Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 78 minutes

Synopsis: After surviving a car crash, a young woman relocates to a new town, only to be haunted by strange visions and drawn to a mysterious abandoned pavilion.

Why to watch: Though overlooked on release, Carnival of Souls has become a cult classic for its eerie imagery and dreamlike atmosphere. Its influence can be seen in filmmakers like David Lynch and George Romero.

Ginger Snaps (2001) – 7Plus, Fetch, Prime Video

Ginger Snaps. Image: Via Vision Entertainment. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: John Fawcett

John Fawcett Cast: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Kris Lemche

Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Kris Lemche Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 108 minutes

Synopsis: Two goth sisters obsessed with death are confronted with the reality of it when one is bitten by a werewolf. As her transformation begins, their bond is tested against the backdrop of suburban adolescence.

Why to watch: This Canadian cult hit reinvents the werewolf myth as a feminist allegory about puberty, identity, and sisterhood. Its mix of horror and dark humour has kept it beloved for over two decades.

Thelma & Louise (1991) – Stan, Prime Video, Apple TV

Thelma & Louise. Image: Amazon MGM. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt

Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 130 minutes

Synopsis: A weekend getaway spirals into a cross-country escape when two women are forced onto the run after a violent incident. Along the way, they defy societal expectations and redefine freedom on their own terms.

Why to watch: One of the most iconic feminist films of the 1990s, Thelma & Louise remains powerful and relevant. Sarandon and Davis deliver career-best performances, and its ending is still one of cinema’s most unforgettable. Talk about a cliffhanger. Watch the trailer.

Barton Fink (1991) – SBS On Demand, Fetch, Apple TV, MUBI

Barton Fink. Image: Umbrella. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Joel Coen

Joel Coen Cast: John Turturro, John Goodman, Judy Davis

John Turturro, John Goodman, Judy Davis Genre: Drama, black comedy

Drama, black comedy Runtime: 116 minutes

Synopsis: Set in 1940s Hollywood, the film follows playwright Barton Fink, who relocates to Los Angeles to write for the movies, only to fall into paranoia and surreal horrors while living in a decrepit hotel.

Why to watch: Winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, Barton Fink is a darkly comic exploration of writer’s block, the studio system, and artistic compromise. It’s one of the Coen Brothers’ strangest and most acclaimed works.

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (2008) – 10Play, Prime Video

Ghost in the Shell. Image: Madman Entertainment/SugoiCo. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Mamoru Oshii Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ōtsuka, Iemasa Kayumi (voice cast)

Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ōtsuka, Iemasa Kayumi (voice cast) Genre: Sci-fi, anime

Sci-fi, anime Runtime: 85 minutes

Synopsis: A remastered version of the 1995 anime classic, Ghost in the Shell 2.0 combines new digital animation with the original story of Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg detective investigating a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master.

Why to watch: As one of the most influential anime films ever, Ghost in the Shell paved the way for works like The Matrix. This updated version allows new audiences to experience its cyberpunk vision with refreshed visuals. Watch the trailer.

