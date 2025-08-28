10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

With so many films dropping across Australian streaming services every week, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. So, we’ve done the work for you, rounding up ten great films added to streaming this week.

From cult classics to award winners, here are ten films to watch on streaming right now.

10 great films added to streaming this week:

The Toxic Avenger (1984) – Shudder, AMC+, Apple TV

The Toxic Avenger (1984). Image: Troma. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman

Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman Cast: Mitch Cohen, Andree Maranda, Pat Ryan.

Mitch Cohen, Andree Maranda, Pat Ryan. Genre: Horror comedy

Horror comedy Runtime: 82 minutes

This infamous B-movie from Troma Entertainment is a splatter-filled cult classic. The story follows a nerdy janitor in Tromaville who mutates into a radioactive superhero after falling into toxic waste. Equal parts grotesque and hilarious, The Toxic Avenger is a low-budget masterclass in camp.

Its absurd violence and satirical edge have made it a cornerstone of midnight cinema. If you want to see where superhero parody really began, this is essential. Then, go and buy a ticket to see the new Toxic Avenger in cinemas!

Watch the trailer.

Brazen Hussies (2020) – ABC iView, DocPlay, Beamafilm

Brazen Hussies. Image: Film Art Media. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Catherine Dwyer

Catherine Dwyer Cast: Anne Summers, Elizabeth Reid, Pat Fiske

Anne Summers, Elizabeth Reid, Pat Fiske Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 90 minutes

This documentary charts the rise of the women’s liberation movement in Australia during the 1960s and 70s. With archival footage and firsthand accounts, it brings to life the radical voices who fought for gender equality.

Brazen Hussies is both an educational tool and a rousing reminder of unfinished battles. For audiences looking to understand the roots of feminism in Australia, it’s essential viewing.

Thunder Road (2018) – MUBI, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Thunder Road. Image: Vanishing Angle. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Jim Cummings

Jim Cummings Cast: Jim Cummings, Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson

Jim Cummings, Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson Genre: Comedy drama

Comedy drama Runtime: 91 minutes

Jim Cummings writes, directs, and stars in this raw indie about a police officer struggling with grief, parenthood, and professional collapse.

The opening single-shot eulogy scene sets the tone for a film that balances comedy and heartbreak with rare precision. Critics have called it one of the most humanistic indie films of the last decade.

If you want an emotionally resonant story told with fearless authenticity, this is the one.

Watch the trailer.

Chicago (2002) – Netflix, Stan, 10 Play

Chicago. Image: Miramax/Disney. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Cast: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah

Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Genre: Musical

Musical Runtime: 113 minutes

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, Chicago remains the definitive modern movie musical. Set in the 1920s, it follows two women in prison for murder who become media sensations.

Its dazzling choreography, sharp satire, and powerhouse performances revitalised the movie musical genre for a new era. Nearly two decades later, it still dazzles with spectacle, wit, and all that jazz.

Control (2007) – MUBI, Prime Video

Control. Image: Umbrella. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Anton Corbijn

Anton Corbijn Cast: Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Alexandra Maria Lara

Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Alexandra Maria Lara Genre: Biopic

Biopic Runtime: 122 minutes

Anton Corbijn’s monochrome debut depicts the short life of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. Based on Deborah Curtis’s memoir Touching From a Distance, the film portrays both the creativity and struggles of the young musician.

Sam Riley delivers a haunting performance as Curtis, whose inner turmoil shaped Joy Division’s music.

The People’s Joker (2024) – Prime Video, Apple TV+, Fetch

Vera Drew as Joker the Harlequin in The People’s Joker. Image: Haunted Gay Ride Productions. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Vera Drew

Vera Drew Cast: Vera Drew, Lynn Downey, Maria Bamford

Vera Drew, Lynn Downey, Maria Bamford Genre: Satirical comedy

Satirical comedy Runtime: 92 minutes

An unauthorised, surreal parody of the Batman universe, The People’s Joker is unlike anything else. Vera Drew reimagines the Joker as a trans woman trying to find her voice in comedy, in a world where only certain jokes are legal.

Premiering at TIFF to controversy, the film has since become a cult phenomenon for its boldness and queer perspective. It’s daring, messy, and unapologetically original.

Watch the trailer.

It Follows (2015) – Prime Video, Fetch

It Follows. Image: Rialto Distribution. Great films added to streaming.

Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi

Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 100 minutes

A modern horror classic, It Follows takes a simple concept – a supernatural curse passed through sexual intercourse – and turns it into a terrifying allegory about intimacy and mortality.

The relentless slow-walking menace creates some of the most memorable scares in recent horror cinema – but if you’re like me, the main takeaway is a deep desire to own a clamshell e-reader (IYKYK).

La Cocina (2024) – Apple TV+, Fetch

La Cocina. Image: Vendetta Films. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Alonso Ruizpalacios Cast: Rooney Mara, Raúl Briones, Oded Fehr

Rooney Mara, Raúl Briones, Oded Fehr Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 140 minutes

Set inside the chaotic kitchen of a New York restaurant, this film examines the lives of immigrant workers balancing dreams, exploitation, and survival. With Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones at the centre, it combines intimate storytelling with biting social commentary.

Premiering at Berlinale, La Cocina was praised for its unflinching look at the human cost of the hospitality industry. At over two hours, it’s ambitious, layered, and rewarding.

There Will Be Blood (2007) – SBS On Demand, Stan

There Will Be Blood. Image: Warner Bros. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Dillon Freasier

Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Dillon Freasier Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 158 minutes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s oil-drilling epic is a towering achievement in American cinema. Daniel Day-Lewis delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Daniel Plainview, a ruthless prospector whose ambition corrodes everything in his path.

With its thunderous score by Jonny Greenwood and masterful cinematography, the film is as brutal as it is beautiful. If you’ve never seen it, this is a chance to experience one of the 21st century’s most acclaimed films.

I’m Wanita (2022) – ABC iView, DocPlay, Beamafilm

Country music singer Wanita Bahtiyar is the colourful and unpredictable subject of ‘I’m Wanita’. Image: ABC. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker Cast: Wanita Bahtiyar

Wanita Bahtiyar Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 88 minutes

This documentary follows Tamworth’s self-declared ‘Queen of Honky Tonk’, Wanita Bahtiyar, on her chaotic journey to Nashville to chase her dreams.

The film captures Wanita’s resilience with equal parts grit and charm, and is worthwhile viewing for country music-inclined folks.

For more great films added to streaming, head to our What to Watch page.