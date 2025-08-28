10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

With so many films dropping across Australian streaming services every week, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. So, we’ve done the work for you, rounding up ten great films added to streaming this week.
The Toxic Avenger (1984) – Shudder, AMC+, Apple TV
- Director: Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman
- Cast: Mitch Cohen, Andree Maranda, Pat Ryan.
- Genre: Horror comedy
- Runtime: 82 minutes
This infamous B-movie from Troma Entertainment is a splatter-filled cult classic. The story follows a nerdy janitor in Tromaville who mutates into a radioactive superhero after falling into toxic waste. Equal parts grotesque and hilarious, The Toxic Avenger is a low-budget masterclass in camp.
Its absurd violence and satirical edge have made it a cornerstone of midnight cinema. If you want to see where superhero parody really began, this is essential. Then, go and buy a ticket to see the new Toxic Avenger in cinemas!
Brazen Hussies (2020) – ABC iView, DocPlay, Beamafilm
- Director: Catherine Dwyer
- Cast: Anne Summers, Elizabeth Reid, Pat Fiske
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 90 minutes
This documentary charts the rise of the women’s liberation movement in Australia during the 1960s and 70s. With archival footage and firsthand accounts, it brings to life the radical voices who fought for gender equality.
Brazen Hussies is both an educational tool and a rousing reminder of unfinished battles. For audiences looking to understand the roots of feminism in Australia, it’s essential viewing.
Thunder Road (2018) – MUBI, Prime Video, Apple TV+
- Director: Jim Cummings
- Cast: Jim Cummings, Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson
- Genre: Comedy drama
- Runtime: 91 minutes
Jim Cummings writes, directs, and stars in this raw indie about a police officer struggling with grief, parenthood, and professional collapse.
The opening single-shot eulogy scene sets the tone for a film that balances comedy and heartbreak with rare precision. Critics have called it one of the most humanistic indie films of the last decade.
If you want an emotionally resonant story told with fearless authenticity, this is the one.
Chicago (2002) – Netflix, Stan, 10 Play
- Director: Rob Marshall
- Cast: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah
- Genre: Musical
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, Chicago remains the definitive modern movie musical. Set in the 1920s, it follows two women in prison for murder who become media sensations.
Its dazzling choreography, sharp satire, and powerhouse performances revitalised the movie musical genre for a new era. Nearly two decades later, it still dazzles with spectacle, wit, and all that jazz.
Control (2007) – MUBI, Prime Video
- Director: Anton Corbijn
- Cast: Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Alexandra Maria Lara
- Genre: Biopic
- Runtime: 122 minutes
Anton Corbijn’s monochrome debut depicts the short life of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. Based on Deborah Curtis’s memoir Touching From a Distance, the film portrays both the creativity and struggles of the young musician.
Sam Riley delivers a haunting performance as Curtis, whose inner turmoil shaped Joy Division’s music.
The People’s Joker (2024) – Prime Video, Apple TV+, Fetch
- Director: Vera Drew
- Cast: Vera Drew, Lynn Downey, Maria Bamford
- Genre: Satirical comedy
- Runtime: 92 minutes
An unauthorised, surreal parody of the Batman universe, The People’s Joker is unlike anything else. Vera Drew reimagines the Joker as a trans woman trying to find her voice in comedy, in a world where only certain jokes are legal.
Premiering at TIFF to controversy, the film has since become a cult phenomenon for its boldness and queer perspective. It’s daring, messy, and unapologetically original.
It Follows (2015) – Prime Video, Fetch
- Director: David Robert Mitchell
- Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 100 minutes
A modern horror classic, It Follows takes a simple concept – a supernatural curse passed through sexual intercourse – and turns it into a terrifying allegory about intimacy and mortality.
The relentless slow-walking menace creates some of the most memorable scares in recent horror cinema – but if you’re like me, the main takeaway is a deep desire to own a clamshell e-reader (IYKYK).
La Cocina (2024) – Apple TV+, Fetch
- Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios
- Cast: Rooney Mara, Raúl Briones, Oded Fehr
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 140 minutes
Set inside the chaotic kitchen of a New York restaurant, this film examines the lives of immigrant workers balancing dreams, exploitation, and survival. With Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones at the centre, it combines intimate storytelling with biting social commentary.
Premiering at Berlinale, La Cocina was praised for its unflinching look at the human cost of the hospitality industry. At over two hours, it’s ambitious, layered, and rewarding.
There Will Be Blood (2007) – SBS On Demand, Stan
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Dillon Freasier
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 158 minutes
Paul Thomas Anderson’s oil-drilling epic is a towering achievement in American cinema. Daniel Day-Lewis delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Daniel Plainview, a ruthless prospector whose ambition corrodes everything in his path.
With its thunderous score by Jonny Greenwood and masterful cinematography, the film is as brutal as it is beautiful. If you’ve never seen it, this is a chance to experience one of the 21st century’s most acclaimed films.
I’m Wanita (2022) – ABC iView, DocPlay, Beamafilm
- Director: Matthew Walker
- Cast: Wanita Bahtiyar
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 88 minutes
This documentary follows Tamworth’s self-declared ‘Queen of Honky Tonk’, Wanita Bahtiyar, on her chaotic journey to Nashville to chase her dreams.
The film captures Wanita’s resilience with equal parts grit and charm, and is worthwhile viewing for country music-inclined folks.