10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Great films added to streaming this week
The First Wives Club (1996) – 10 Play
- Director: Hugh Wilson
- Cast: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Synopsis: Three college friends reunite years later when they discover their wealthy husbands have all traded them in for younger women. Instead of despairing, they form a pact to reclaim their power — and get even.
Why to watch: A glossy 90s comedy classic powered by sharp wit and the chemistry of its three leads. The First Wives Club remains a joyful revenge fantasy and a rare mainstream celebration of middle-aged women. RIP Diane Keaton. Watch the trailer.
The Elephant Man (1980)– HBO Max
- Director: David Lynch
- Cast: John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft
- Genre: Drama/biopic
- Runtime: 124 minutes
Synopsis: The true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who becomes the subject of both exploitation and compassion in Victorian London.
Why to watch: David Lynch’s most humane film blends beauty and empathy, anchored by John Hurt’s extraordinary performance and Freddie Francis’s luminous black-and-white cinematography. Watch the trailer.
Copa 71 (2024) – Stan
- Directors: Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine
- Cast: Carol Wilson, Elba Selva
- Genre: Documentary, Sports
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Synopsis: The untold story of the 1971 Women’s World Cup, where six national teams competed in Mexico City before a crowd of over 100,000 – an event buried for decades by football’s governing bodies.
Why to watch: A vital reclamation of history and a celebration of women’s sport, Copa 71 shines light on forgotten heroes whose triumphs pre-dated official recognition by decades. Watch the trailer.
Scent of a Woman (1992) – Netflix
- Director: Martin Brest
- Cast: Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 156 minutes
Synopsis: A prep-school student agrees to assist a blind, retired army officer on a weekend trip, only to be swept into a journey of anger, charm and redemption.
Why to watch: Al Pacino’s fiery, Oscar-winning performance defines the film – equal parts bombastic and heartfelt. Watch the trailer.
Burden of Dreams (1982) – DocPlay
- Director: Les Blank
- Cast: Werner Herzog, Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 95 minutes
Synopsis: This behind-the-scenes documentary chronicles Werner Herzog’s nightmarish production of Fitzcarraldo, where the director insisted on dragging a real steamship over an Amazonian mountain.
Why to watch: A gripping portrait of artistic obsession and madness that’s almost as surreal as the film it documents. Essential viewing for cinephiles. Watch the trailer.
The Duchess (2008) – 10 Play
- Director: Saul Dibb
- Cast: Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Charlotte Rampling
- Genre: Historical Drama
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Synopsis: The true story of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire – fashion icon, political influencer, and scandal magnet of 18th-century England.
Why to watch: Lavish costumes, strong performances and quiet feminist undertones make The Duchess an elegant yet cutting portrait of privilege and repression. Watch the trailer.
Two is a Family (2016) – Stan
- Director: Hugo Gélin
- Cast: Omar Sy, Gloria Colston, Clémence Poésy
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Runtime: 118 minutes
Synopsis: A carefree bachelor’s life is upended when an old flame leaves him with their infant daughter. Years later, the pair’s bond is tested when the mother returns.
Why to watch: Heart-warming and funny, with Omar Sy’s charisma at the centre. A French hit that balances charm, humour and emotional punch. Watch the trailer.
The Fabelmans (2022) – ABC iView
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 151 minutes
Synopsis: Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film follows a boy discovering filmmaking amid his parents’ crumbling marriage, capturing the spark that would define a career.
Why to watch: One of Spielberg’s most personal works – tender, nostalgic and quietly profound. A love letter to creativity and the families we build around it. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s movies are dreams
The Wedding Banquet (2025) – Foxtel Now
- Director: Andrew Ahn
- Cast: Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran
- Genre: Romcom
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Synopsis: In this modern re-imagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 film, Korean-American Min (Han Gi-chan) is in a long-term relationship with Chris (Bowen Yang). Needing to secure his visa and escape familial pressure, he enters a marriage of convenience with Angela (Kelly Marie Tran), whose partner Lee (Lily Gladstone) wants to start a family.
Why to watch: This remake honours the original’s screwball energy while updating its lens for 2025: it centres multiple queer Asian couples, explores IVF and parenthood in a queer family, and does so with warmth, humour and cultural specificity. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: The Wedding Banquet review: a joyous modern take on queer love
Romeo + Juliet (1996) – Netflix
- Director: Baz Luhrmann
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Runtime: 120 minutes
Synopsis: Shakespeare’s tragic romance explodes into the modern era with guns, neon, and pop-music melodrama as star-crossed lovers navigate Verona Beach.
Why to watch: Baz Luhrmann’s kinetic adaptation defined a generation. It’s visually operatic, musically charged, and possibly the boldest Shakespeare film ever made. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet with Choir and Band review: a sweet, sorrowful stunner