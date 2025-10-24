News

10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Discover 10 great films added to streaming this week, 20 to 26 October, and find your next must-watch.
24 Oct 2025 16:07
Silvi Vann-Wall
The First Wives Club. Image: Paramount Pictures. 10 great films added to streaming.

The First Wives Club (1996) – 10 Play

  • Director: Hugh Wilson
  • Cast: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: Three college friends reunite years later when they discover their wealthy husbands have all traded them in for younger women. Instead of despairing, they form a pact to reclaim their power — and get even.

Why to watch: A glossy 90s comedy classic powered by sharp wit and the chemistry of its three leads. The First Wives Club remains a joyful revenge fantasy and a rare mainstream celebration of middle-aged women. RIP Diane Keaton. Watch the trailer.

The Elephant Man (1980)– HBO Max

  • Director: David Lynch
  • Cast: John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft
  • Genre: Drama/biopic
  • Runtime: 124 minutes

Synopsis: The true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who becomes the subject of both exploitation and compassion in Victorian London.

Why to watch: David Lynch’s most humane film blends beauty and empathy, anchored by John Hurt’s extraordinary performance and Freddie Francis’s luminous black-and-white cinematography. Watch the trailer.

Copa 71 (2024) – Stan

  • Directors: Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine
  • Cast: Carol Wilson, Elba Selva
  • Genre: Documentary, Sports
  • Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis: The untold story of the 1971 Women’s World Cup, where six national teams competed in Mexico City before a crowd of over 100,000 – an event buried for decades by football’s governing bodies.

Why to watch: A vital reclamation of history and a celebration of women’s sport, Copa 71 shines light on forgotten heroes whose triumphs pre-dated official recognition by decades. Watch the trailer.

Scent of a Woman (1992) – Netflix

  • Director: Martin Brest
  • Cast: Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 156 minutes

Synopsis: A prep-school student agrees to assist a blind, retired army officer on a weekend trip, only to be swept into a journey of anger, charm and redemption.

Why to watch: Al Pacino’s fiery, Oscar-winning performance defines the film – equal parts bombastic and heartfelt. Watch the trailer.

Burden of Dreams (1982) – DocPlay

  • Director: Les Blank
  • Cast: Werner Herzog, Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 95 minutes

Synopsis: This behind-the-scenes documentary chronicles Werner Herzog’s nightmarish production of Fitzcarraldo, where the director insisted on dragging a real steamship over an Amazonian mountain.

Why to watch: A gripping portrait of artistic obsession and madness that’s almost as surreal as the film it documents. Essential viewing for cinephiles. Watch the trailer.

The Duchess (2008) – 10 Play

  • Director: Saul Dibb
  • Cast: Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Charlotte Rampling
  • Genre: Historical Drama
  • Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis: The true story of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire – fashion icon, political influencer, and scandal magnet of 18th-century England.

Why to watch: Lavish costumes, strong performances and quiet feminist undertones make The Duchess an elegant yet cutting portrait of privilege and repression. Watch the trailer.

Two is a Family (2016) – Stan

  • Director: Hugo Gélin
  • Cast: Omar Sy, Gloria Colston, Clémence Poésy
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Runtime: 118 minutes

Synopsis: A carefree bachelor’s life is upended when an old flame leaves him with their infant daughter. Years later, the pair’s bond is tested when the mother returns.

Why to watch: Heart-warming and funny, with Omar Sy’s charisma at the centre. A French hit that balances charm, humour and emotional punch. Watch the trailer.

The Fabelmans (2022) – ABC iView

  • Director: Steven Spielberg
  • Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 151 minutes

Synopsis: Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film follows a boy discovering filmmaking amid his parents’ crumbling marriage, capturing the spark that would define a career.

Why to watch: One of Spielberg’s most personal works – tender, nostalgic and quietly profound. A love letter to creativity and the families we build around it. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s movies are dreams

The Wedding Banquet (2025) – Foxtel Now

  • Director: Andrew Ahn
  • Cast: Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran
  • Genre: Romcom
  • Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: In this modern re-imagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 film, Korean-American Min (Han Gi-chan) is in a long-term relationship with Chris (Bowen Yang). Needing to secure his visa and escape familial pressure, he enters a marriage of convenience with Angela (Kelly Marie Tran), whose partner Lee (Lily Gladstone) wants to start a family.

Why to watch: This remake honours the original’s screwball energy while updating its lens for 2025: it centres multiple queer Asian couples, explores IVF and parenthood in a queer family, and does so with warmth, humour and cultural specificity. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Wedding Banquet review: a joyous modern take on queer love

Romeo + Juliet (1996) – Netflix

  • Director: Baz Luhrmann
  • Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Runtime: 120 minutes

Synopsis: Shakespeare’s tragic romance explodes into the modern era with guns, neon, and pop-music melodrama as star-crossed lovers navigate Verona Beach.

Why to watch: Baz Luhrmann’s kinetic adaptation defined a generation. It’s visually operatic, musically charged, and possibly the boldest Shakespeare film ever made. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet with Choir and Band review: a sweet, sorrowful stunner

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

