10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

The First Wives Club (1996) – 10 Play

The First Wives Club. Image: Paramount Pictures. 10 great films added to streaming.

Director: Hugh Wilson

Hugh Wilson Cast: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: Three college friends reunite years later when they discover their wealthy husbands have all traded them in for younger women. Instead of despairing, they form a pact to reclaim their power — and get even.

Why to watch: A glossy 90s comedy classic powered by sharp wit and the chemistry of its three leads. The First Wives Club remains a joyful revenge fantasy and a rare mainstream celebration of middle-aged women. RIP Diane Keaton. Watch the trailer.

The Elephant Man (1980)– HBO Max

The Elephant Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: David Lynch

David Lynch Cast: John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft

John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft Genre: Drama/biopic

Drama/biopic Runtime: 124 minutes

Synopsis: The true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who becomes the subject of both exploitation and compassion in Victorian London.

Why to watch: David Lynch’s most humane film blends beauty and empathy, anchored by John Hurt’s extraordinary performance and Freddie Francis’s luminous black-and-white cinematography. Watch the trailer.

Copa 71 (2024) – Stan

Copa 71. Image: Dogwoof Films. Great films added to streaming.

Directors: Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine

Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine Cast: Carol Wilson, Elba Selva

Carol Wilson, Elba Selva Genre: Documentary, Sports

Documentary, Sports Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis: The untold story of the 1971 Women’s World Cup, where six national teams competed in Mexico City before a crowd of over 100,000 – an event buried for decades by football’s governing bodies.

Why to watch: A vital reclamation of history and a celebration of women’s sport, Copa 71 shines light on forgotten heroes whose triumphs pre-dated official recognition by decades. Watch the trailer.

Scent of a Woman (1992) – Netflix

Scent of a Woman. Image: MUBI. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Martin Brest

Martin Brest Cast: Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 156 minutes

Synopsis: A prep-school student agrees to assist a blind, retired army officer on a weekend trip, only to be swept into a journey of anger, charm and redemption.

Why to watch: Al Pacino’s fiery, Oscar-winning performance defines the film – equal parts bombastic and heartfelt. Watch the trailer.

Burden of Dreams (1982) – DocPlay

Burden of Dreams 4K restoration. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Les Blank

Les Blank Cast: Werner Herzog, Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale

Werner Herzog, Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 95 minutes

Synopsis: This behind-the-scenes documentary chronicles Werner Herzog’s nightmarish production of Fitzcarraldo, where the director insisted on dragging a real steamship over an Amazonian mountain.

Why to watch: A gripping portrait of artistic obsession and madness that’s almost as surreal as the film it documents. Essential viewing for cinephiles. Watch the trailer.

The Duchess (2008) – 10 Play

The Duchess. Image: Pathe/Paramount Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Saul Dibb

Saul Dibb Cast: Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Charlotte Rampling

Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Charlotte Rampling Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis: The true story of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire – fashion icon, political influencer, and scandal magnet of 18th-century England.

Why to watch: Lavish costumes, strong performances and quiet feminist undertones make The Duchess an elegant yet cutting portrait of privilege and repression. Watch the trailer.

Two is a Family (2016) – Stan

Two is a Family. Image: Mars Distribution. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Hugo Gélin

Hugo Gélin Cast: Omar Sy, Gloria Colston, Clémence Poésy

Omar Sy, Gloria Colston, Clémence Poésy Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Runtime: 118 minutes

Synopsis: A carefree bachelor’s life is upended when an old flame leaves him with their infant daughter. Years later, the pair’s bond is tested when the mother returns.

Why to watch: Heart-warming and funny, with Omar Sy’s charisma at the centre. A French hit that balances charm, humour and emotional punch. Watch the trailer.

The Fabelmans (2022) – ABC iView

‘The Fabelmans’, directed by Steven Spielberg. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen

Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 151 minutes

Synopsis: Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film follows a boy discovering filmmaking amid his parents’ crumbling marriage, capturing the spark that would define a career.

Why to watch: One of Spielberg’s most personal works – tender, nostalgic and quietly profound. A love letter to creativity and the families we build around it. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s movies are dreams

The Wedding Banquet (2025) – Foxtel Now

The Wedding Banquet. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Andrew Ahn

Andrew Ahn Cast: Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran

Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran Genre: Romcom

Romcom Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: In this modern re-imagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 film, Korean-American Min (Han Gi-chan) is in a long-term relationship with Chris (Bowen Yang). Needing to secure his visa and escape familial pressure, he enters a marriage of convenience with Angela (Kelly Marie Tran), whose partner Lee (Lily Gladstone) wants to start a family.

Why to watch: This remake honours the original’s screwball energy while updating its lens for 2025: it centres multiple queer Asian couples, explores IVF and parenthood in a queer family, and does so with warmth, humour and cultural specificity. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Wedding Banquet review: a joyous modern take on queer love

Romeo + Juliet (1996) – Netflix

Romeo + Juliet. Image: 20th Century Studios. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo

Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Runtime: 120 minutes

Synopsis: Shakespeare’s tragic romance explodes into the modern era with guns, neon, and pop-music melodrama as star-crossed lovers navigate Verona Beach.

Why to watch: Baz Luhrmann’s kinetic adaptation defined a generation. It’s visually operatic, musically charged, and possibly the boldest Shakespeare film ever made. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet with Choir and Band review: a sweet, sorrowful stunner

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.