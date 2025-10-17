10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Fruitvale Station (2013) – SBS On Demand, 10Play

Fruitvale Station. Image: The Weinstein Company. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz

Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 85 minutes

Synopsis: Based on true events, this powerful debut from Ryan Coogler chronicles the final day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young Black man fatally shot by police at a San Francisco train station.

Why to watch: A moving and essential film that launched both Coogler and Jordan to stardom. It’s intimate, human, and tragically relevant, offering a grounded look at systemic injustice through one man’s story. Watch the trailer.

The Lighthouse (2019) – Paramount+, Fetch

The Lighthouse. Image: A24/Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 109 minutes

Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers descend into madness while tending a remote New England outpost in the 1890s, their isolation warping reality and reason.

Why to watch: Shot in stark black-and-white 35mm, The Lighthouse is hypnotic and hallucinatory. Dafoe and Pattinson deliver great performances in one of the most visually distinctive flicks of Egger’s filmography. Watch the trailer.

The Paper (1994) – Paramount+, Fetch

The Paper. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Cast: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Robert Duvall

Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Robert Duvall Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Runtime: 112 minutes

Synopsis: Over the course of a single chaotic day, a New York City newspaper editor juggles breaking stories, ethical dilemmas and newsroom politics.

Why to watch: The Paper captures the relentless pace of pre-digital journalism with humour and heart. It’s an underrated ensemble drama that feels oddly timely in today’s 24-hour news cycle. Watch the trailer.

Crimson Peak (2015) – Apple TV, Fetch

Crimson Peak. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain

Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 119 minutes

Synopsis: After marrying a mysterious Englishman, a young author discovers dark secrets within his decaying mansion and its haunting inhabitants.

Why to watch: A lush and visually stunning Gothic ghost story from del Toro, blending tragic romance with genuine horror. It’s a feast of atmosphere and design. See it before you gorge on his latest flick, Frankenstein. Watch the trailer.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) – MUBI, Apple TV

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night. Image: Madman/Kino Lorber/Vice Media. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Ana Lily Amirpour Cast: Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Mozhan Marnò

Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Mozhan Marnò Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 101 minutes

Synopsis: In the desolate Iranian ghost town of Bad City, a skateboarding vampire preys on men who mistreat women.

Why to watch: Touted as the first ‘Iranian vampire Western,’ this black-and-white indie is stylish, strange and subversive – a feminist horror with real bite. Watch the trailer.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) – SBS On Demand, Stan

For A Few Dollars More. Image: Amazon MGM. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté

Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté Genre: Western

Western Runtime: 132 minutes

Synopsis: Two bounty hunters form an uneasy alliance to capture a ruthless outlaw across the dust-choked frontier.

Why to watch: Sergio Leone’s second Dollars film refined his operatic vision of the Western (and you should check out the entire trilogy, if you can). Ennio Morricone’s score and Leone’s framing remain unmatched in their grandeur. Watch the trailer.

Personal Shopper (2016) – MUBI

Personal Shopper. Image: Les Films du Losange/IFC Films. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Olivier Assayas

Olivier Assayas Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz

Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz Genre: Mystery

Mystery Runtime: 105 minutes

Synopsis: A young woman working in Paris as a fashion assistant believes she’s being contacted by the ghost of her dead twin brother.

Why to watch: An enigmatic, genre-defying film anchored by Kristen Stewart’s mesmerising performance. It’s both a ghost story and a meditation on grief and identity. Watch the trailer.

Leviathan (2014) – Stan, Apple TV, Fetch

Leviathan. Image: Palace Films/20th Century Studios. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Andrey Zvyagintsev Cast: Aleksey Serebryakov, Elena Lyadova, Roman Madyanov

Aleksey Serebryakov, Elena Lyadova, Roman Madyanov Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 140 minutes

Synopsis: In a remote Russian town, a mechanic battles a corrupt mayor who wants to seize his land in this modern retelling of the Book of Job.

Why to watch: Winner of Best Screenplay at Cannes, Leviathan is a scathing critique of power, faith and oppression. It’s visually majestic and morally devastating. Watch the trailer.

Departures (2008) – Apple TV, JustWatch

Departures. Image: Shochiku/Regent Releasing. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Yōjirō Takita

Yōjirō Takita Cast: Masahiro Motoki, Ryōko Hirosue, Tsutomu Yamazaki

Masahiro Motoki, Ryōko Hirosue, Tsutomu Yamazaki Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 130 minutes

Synopsis: After losing his job as a cellist, a man takes unexpected work preparing the dead for burial, finding dignity and meaning in an unlikely profession.

Why to watch: Winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Departures is deeply moving – a quiet, life-affirming meditation on death, ritual and compassion. Watch the trailer.

Ex Machina (2015) – Apple TV, Fetch

Ex Machina. Image: A24/Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac Genre: Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi Runtime: 108 minutes

Synopsis: A young programmer is invited to a remote research facility to test the consciousness of an advanced humanoid AI, but quickly realises the experiment goes both ways.

Why to watch: Intimate, cerebral science fiction that questions power, gender and control. Vikander’s haunting performance and Garland’s sleek direction make it essential modern sci-fi. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.