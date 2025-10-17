10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

10 great films added to streaming
Fruitvale Station (2013) – SBS On Demand, 10Play
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 85 minutes
Synopsis: Based on true events, this powerful debut from Ryan Coogler chronicles the final day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young Black man fatally shot by police at a San Francisco train station.
Why to watch: A moving and essential film that launched both Coogler and Jordan to stardom. It’s intimate, human, and tragically relevant, offering a grounded look at systemic injustice through one man’s story. Watch the trailer.
The Lighthouse (2019) – Paramount+, Fetch
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 109 minutes
Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers descend into madness while tending a remote New England outpost in the 1890s, their isolation warping reality and reason.
Why to watch: Shot in stark black-and-white 35mm, The Lighthouse is hypnotic and hallucinatory. Dafoe and Pattinson deliver great performances in one of the most visually distinctive flicks of Egger’s filmography. Watch the trailer.
The Paper (1994) – Paramount+, Fetch
- Director: Ron Howard
- Cast: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Robert Duvall
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Runtime: 112 minutes
Synopsis: Over the course of a single chaotic day, a New York City newspaper editor juggles breaking stories, ethical dilemmas and newsroom politics.
Why to watch: The Paper captures the relentless pace of pre-digital journalism with humour and heart. It’s an underrated ensemble drama that feels oddly timely in today’s 24-hour news cycle. Watch the trailer.
Crimson Peak (2015) – Apple TV, Fetch
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 119 minutes
Synopsis: After marrying a mysterious Englishman, a young author discovers dark secrets within his decaying mansion and its haunting inhabitants.
Why to watch: A lush and visually stunning Gothic ghost story from del Toro, blending tragic romance with genuine horror. It’s a feast of atmosphere and design. See it before you gorge on his latest flick, Frankenstein. Watch the trailer.
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) – MUBI, Apple TV
- Director: Ana Lily Amirpour
- Cast: Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Mozhan Marnò
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 101 minutes
Synopsis: In the desolate Iranian ghost town of Bad City, a skateboarding vampire preys on men who mistreat women.
Why to watch: Touted as the first ‘Iranian vampire Western,’ this black-and-white indie is stylish, strange and subversive – a feminist horror with real bite. Watch the trailer.
For a Few Dollars More (1965) – SBS On Demand, Stan
- Director: Sergio Leone
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté
- Genre: Western
- Runtime: 132 minutes
Synopsis: Two bounty hunters form an uneasy alliance to capture a ruthless outlaw across the dust-choked frontier.
Why to watch: Sergio Leone’s second Dollars film refined his operatic vision of the Western (and you should check out the entire trilogy, if you can). Ennio Morricone’s score and Leone’s framing remain unmatched in their grandeur. Watch the trailer.
Personal Shopper (2016) – MUBI
- Director: Olivier Assayas
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz
- Genre: Mystery
- Runtime: 105 minutes
Synopsis: A young woman working in Paris as a fashion assistant believes she’s being contacted by the ghost of her dead twin brother.
Why to watch: An enigmatic, genre-defying film anchored by Kristen Stewart’s mesmerising performance. It’s both a ghost story and a meditation on grief and identity. Watch the trailer.
Leviathan (2014) – Stan, Apple TV, Fetch
- Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
- Cast: Aleksey Serebryakov, Elena Lyadova, Roman Madyanov
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 140 minutes
Synopsis: In a remote Russian town, a mechanic battles a corrupt mayor who wants to seize his land in this modern retelling of the Book of Job.
Why to watch: Winner of Best Screenplay at Cannes, Leviathan is a scathing critique of power, faith and oppression. It’s visually majestic and morally devastating. Watch the trailer.
Departures (2008) – Apple TV, JustWatch
- Director: Yōjirō Takita
- Cast: Masahiro Motoki, Ryōko Hirosue, Tsutomu Yamazaki
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 130 minutes
Synopsis: After losing his job as a cellist, a man takes unexpected work preparing the dead for burial, finding dignity and meaning in an unlikely profession.
Why to watch: Winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Departures is deeply moving – a quiet, life-affirming meditation on death, ritual and compassion. Watch the trailer.
Ex Machina (2015) – Apple TV, Fetch
- Director: Alex Garland
- Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac
- Genre: Sci-Fi
- Runtime: 108 minutes
Synopsis: A young programmer is invited to a remote research facility to test the consciousness of an advanced humanoid AI, but quickly realises the experiment goes both ways.
Why to watch: Intimate, cerebral science fiction that questions power, gender and control. Vikander’s haunting performance and Garland’s sleek direction make it essential modern sci-fi. Watch the trailer.