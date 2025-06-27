Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse brings its end-of-the-world fantasy to PC

Following the success of its mobile launch, Korean Studio EXLIX has brought narrative-led deckbuilder Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse to PC. For the developer, it’s a chance to reach an entirely new audience, while also expanding the game into new territory.

As announced, this version of Shambles will feature optimised UI and resolution, as well as Steam Achievements and support for cloud saves. As an added bonus, all DLCs currently sold as standalone on mobile will be bundled into the PC launch.

This is just the start of Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse’s expansion, with big things on the horizon. As developer EXLIX has said, it’s currently planning to bring the game to Nintendo Switch in future, and Steam Deck and Xbox support is also on the way.

Not only that, but the game is set to get fresh new content in the months ahead, including new difficulty levels and challenge content, as well as new achievements, and more ‘intense combat and narrative decisions.’

Two ‘large-scale’ DLCs are also in the works, with the first focussed on expanding the lore around the Greenpia and ROA factions, who are encountered in the game’s dark post-apocalyptic tale. Per EXLIX, the first part of this DLC storyline is already complete, with the later half in the process of being finalised.

Image: EXLIX / Gravity

A second major DLC is also in the works, with this shining a light on the Machiners, and a mysterious ‘hidden faction.’ This is described as an entirely new chapter for Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, with a fresh atmosphere and revamped combat mechanics to give added flavour and intrigue.

In the longer term, EXLIX and publisher Gravity additionally plan to expand the Shambles IP, with their next major project brewing in the background. For now, plans remain under wraps, but there’s every reason to keep an eye on what EXLIX is cooking.

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse’s layered journey is eye-opening

To date, Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse has been an entirely compelling demonstration of why the studio is one to watch. In the game’s mix of layered narrative, laced with mythological references and nods to pop culture, and its snappy choice-based deckbuilding, it’s created a game that really weighs on you.

Choice isn’t simple by any stretch. You’re in a fight for survival, and sometimes that fight means making sacrifices, or walking away, when you feel in your gut that you shouldn’t.

‘Choices in Shambles aren’t just about branching dialogue or battles,’ Lee Jae Bok, CEO of EXLIX said of this journey. ‘A single decision can determine a character’s survival, tip the balance between factions, or even change the fate of the entire world. Someone you help – or ignore – early on might return later as an enemy.’

The ‘weight of choice’ defines each of the game’s moments, lending a real gravitas to any decision. It makes you feel the world is on your shoulders, forcing you to reckon with your decisions and think carefully about every step. What complicates this further is that each faction you encounter is defined by their own values, beliefs, and practices. And who are you to say who’s right or wrong?

Image: EXLIX / Gravity

Inspired by pop culture and tradition, the game mixes mythology, history, fantasy, and sci-fi for a world defined by warring worldviews, each with their own opinions and influences on your choices.

‘Each group has a unique texture and structure to reflect their worldview,’ Lee Jae Bok said. ‘Our visual and narrative goal was to create a world that feels “alien yet intriguing.”’

The Imperials, modelled after medieval European knights and imperial systems, hold a very rigid view of justice in the world. EXLIX was also inspired by DC and Marvel villains for the depictions of certain factions. One of the upcoming DLCs for Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse even takes creative cues from The Lord of the Rings and Stars Wars.

From these narrative touchpoints, EXLIX has developed a tale that inspires you to live within it, and to tackle each choice carefully, as it arrives. With Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse now available on PC, new audiences are being invited in to experience this vast and sweeping world for the first time.

You can now check out Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse on Steam.