News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Pure Scum review: freewheeling Aus crime caper plays like a teen’s worst nightmare

The gritty, chaotic whirlwind of Pure Scum has one more encore screening next week at FFFA.
15 May 2025 16:05
Silvi Vann-Wall
Pure Scum. Image: Midnight Toast/FFFA

Film

Pure Scum. Image: Midnight Toast/FFFA. New Australian films.

Share Icon

Lightning-paced, violent to the extreme, and bursting with melodrama, Pure Scum is the antithesis to a comfort watch – indeed, it is a film so viscerally unpleasant that I had difficult pinpointing whatever magic sauce it had in it that made me want to keep watching.

Two trouble-seeking private schoolboys, Ayden – a ‘gifted child’ turned drug dealer – and Jesse – a manipulative, charismatic rebel – decide to go out on the town after their high school graduation. Mere minutes later, a devastating car crash leaves them foolishly fleeing to the Melbourne CBD to escape the consequences.

Bad decision after bad decision turns a bad night into the worst night imaginable, and transforms this film from a mere ‘actions have consequences’ PSA to a series of near-divine punishments one might call ‘the eshay’s eternal damnation’.

Pure Scum is a new – and aptly titled – Australian independent feature that’s playing at the Fantastic Film Festival across Melbourne and Sydney currently, and will likely have a long festival shelf life ahead of it. It’s pulpy, unique and confidently crafted, well enough that it’s no wonder it’s gaining local notoriety. But there’s something lacking here that would tip this film from ‘okay, I’ll watch it once’ into ‘hell yeah!’ territory.

ScreenHub: Billion Dollar Playground review: eat, sorry, serve the rich!

Watch the trailer for Pure Scum:

Pure Scum on an unimaginable level

With one blood-soaked sneaker firmly in Ozploitation territory, Pure Scum narrowly avoids becoming a laughable montage of Final Destination-esque violence by using time-jumps to a future news interview about the fateful night.

This device adds an element of ‘whodunnit’ to the narrative, as the audience scrambles to piece together exactly what went down that prompted a 60 Minutes style sit-down with everyone in Ayden and Jesse’s lives.

ScreenHub: The Wedding Banquet review: a joyous modern take on queer love

Thanks to some decent script writing and a marvellous turn from each of the two lead actors, Will Hutchins and Nikita Chronis, the characters of Ayden and Jesse are compelling to watch, despite being real big pieces of shit (Pieces of Shit could have definitely worked as the title, just saying).

It is genuinely hard to tell who is manipulating who in this dangerous duo, and the obvious answers won’t be so obvious by the midway turning point.

But despite the promising efforts of the actors, and some extremely high stakes, Pure Scum ultimately doesn’t dazzle. For one, the stakes are raised too quickly, and before we can adjust to the situation at hand, yet another problem-to-be-solved (in this case, two accidental deaths) presents itself.

The non-stop assault of the senses (by way of noisy nightclubs, punch-ons, speeding cars and gunshots) makes the viewing experience quite frustrating and disorienting – an outcome that would actually be pretty appropriate for Pure Scum, if not for the fact that the continually escalating circumstances become plain unbelievable.

By the time the boys have split up and committed yet another ‘accidental’ heinous crime each, the repercussions of which have them choosing to run away again, I found myself completely taken out of the immersion, and wondering: ‘really?’.

If sadism is your thing, you might really enjoy watching these lads really go through it.

It’s clear that local writer/director Gideon Aroni has got the guts and ambition to make a great film. While I don’t think Pure Scum has hit that mark just yet, there is potential here – and with the right balance of the nuanced and the overdramatic, his next film could be a real winner.

Pure Scum is showing one more time at Thornbury Picture House (Melbourne) on 20 May, 8:15pm – as part of Fantastic Film Festival Australia.

StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

2.5 out of 5 stars

Review by:

Silvi Vann-Wall

Actors:

Director:

Format:

Country:

Release:

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

death stranding 2 george miller sydney film festival kojima
News

Sydney Film Festival to host Hideo Kojima and George Miller in conversation

For one night only, George Miller and Hideo Kojima will discuss cinema, interactive art, and Death Stranding 2.

Leah J. Williams
The Wedding Banquet. Image: Universal Pictures
Reviews

The Wedding Banquet review: a joyous modern take on queer love

The Wedding Banquet provides new twists on the 90s classic, as complex queer love and cultural clashes unfold.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Neeson, pictured here in Blacklight, is helping Victoria punch above its weight. Image: Briarcliff Entertainment.
Features

Hollywood’s boom and bust relationship with Australia: a potted history

Even before Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, the history of Hollywood making movies in Australia warns us not to get complacent.

The Conversation
L: Better Half (2023) Image: StudioFest. R: Together (2025). Image: Kismet Movies. Edited by ScreenHub.
News

Together in lawsuit stoush as 2023 indie Better Half claims copycat case

The Australian-directed horror film Together is facing a lawsuit over alleged idea theft.

Silvi Vann-Wall
She Came to Me. Image: Vertical Entertainment. Films streaming May.
Features

4 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 4 best new films to stream from 12 to 18 May 2025 with this guide, as chosen by…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login