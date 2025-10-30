Death by Scrolling review: addictive and undiluted fun

Tiny Toybox’s Death by Scrolling is an addictive rogue-like RPG in which you run around acquiring wealth until you inevitably die. Developers Ron Gilbert (Monkey Island) and Elissa Black (Deck & Conn) combine level-completion, auto-attack and vertical scrolling elements with humorous storytelling in what might be the most replayable game of 2025.

The game sets a jovial tone from the outset with a tutorial that should be boring but isn’t. The premise is simple. You’re in purgatory, where you will remain forever unless you collect enough gold to pay the ferryman. Capitalism is ubiquitous, even in death.

You don’t know why you’re in purgatory, aside from the fact that you’re dead. Maybe you didn’t work hard enough, maybe you worked too hard, or maybe purgatory is a pyramid scheme for funding the wider afterlife? Whatever the case, you have a choice between endless scrolling (sound familiar?) or knuckling down in pursuit of gold.

Death by Scrolling: Hustling for success in the afterlife

Death by Scrolling. Image: Terrible Toybox / MicroProse.

As you race through a series of vertically-scrolling levels, the flame-edged screen forces you onwards and upwards. You dodge death as the reaper and a host of monsters, weapons and environmental obstacles do their best to kill you.

The best part about dying is the posthumous appearance of pseudo-live-chat text boxes. NPCs with names like Notamonster and Pissed_bob_666 appear with unforgettable words of wisdom like, ‘Pro tip: You need to not die,’ and ‘What good is gold if you have no fingers left to count it?’

Power-ups (presumably dropped by purgatory’s other running-and-dying inhabitants) are strewn across the ground for you to collect. From throwing bombs to walking on water, the abilities will help you survive the onslaught. At the end of each level, you reach the safety of various camps, where you can trade gems, upgrade cards, chat with NPCs and rest in the relative absence of danger.

The scrolling gameplay alone makes Death by Scrolling addictive, and the storyline and choice-based strategising enhance the game’s replayability. Completionists will love the daily challenges, side quests and collections section, while impressive individual customisation and accessibility options include the ability to move the HUD from the top of the screen – a very useful addition.

The music suits the gameplay and is neither too much nor too little. Despite the lack of sonic variation across different levels, the aural atmosphere complements the mood and there are some standout audio elements. (The return-to-camp cue somehow conveys both triumph and relief.) Visually, there’s a lot going on, but the levels never feel overwhelming – at least not optically – and the art style allows clear visibility of enemies and objects.

Strategising is surprisingly critical

Death by Scrolling. Image: Terrible Toybox / MicroProse.

There are a surprising number of choices to make for a game that revolves around acquiring wealth and trying not to die. The sprint function gives you a (limited) rush of speed but it comes at the expense of being able to pick up items.

You also have to choose between the five playable characters, each with their own unique stats. Granted, you have to unlock the characters first, but your cumulative choices have the power to impact your trajectory, as well as mitigating the potential for tedium.

High-stakes choices at break-neck speeds flood the player with adrenaline. Then, the respite of camp enables the player to slow down, take a breath and mine for dopamine through gem gambling, side-quest solving and destiny-changing card trading antics. Selecting a new card precludes the use of the one you just had (well, mostly) and every moment of upward motion is shaped by the player’s micro-decisions.

Should you veer left to collect a gem, or swing right to avoid monsters? Will you speed-run your gold acquisition and beat the game faster, or slow down your progress for the sake of an easier ride? And how closely do your choices reflect your approach to life?

Everything from the premise, to the endless scrolling mechanic, to the ferry-related inflation might be a metaphor if you think about it long enough – but don’t think too hard or you might forget to focus on the aimless acquisition of wealth and your futile attempts at avoiding death.

Just like in real life, the level of difficulty corresponds with the level of reward. You can change your destiny, with the help of the right dealer.

Metaphors aside, Death by Scrolling is undiluted fun. It’s simple enough that anyone can play – but not so simple that everyone can survive.

Death By Scrolling is available now on Steam.

