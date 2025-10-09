News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

After All review: a charming Aussie animation oddity

After All follows mutant movie buffs Flynn and Marshall as they make a film in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
9 Oct 2025 11:05
Silvi Vann-Wall
After All. Image: Turbo Chook.

Streaming

After All. Image: Turbo Chook.

Share Icon

In After All, doomsday bunker besties Flynn and Marshall find solace from the horrors through classic movies. Sure, they may be mutants living in a post-apocalyptic wasteland but that doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate the fine art of French New Wave, Italian Neorealism or pre-code Hollywood.

When Flynn (voiced by Aunty Donna’s Zach Ruane) and Marshall (voiced by comedian Luke McGregor) open their bunker doors for the first time, they discover a world perfect for making a movie of their own, one without any direct studio competition!

The super-short form, super-punchy adult animation was created by non-binary filmmaker Jess Murray. Drawn, animated and scripted in a style that evokes The Ren & Stimpy Show, SpongeBob Squarepants and Regular Show, Murray’s After All is an oddity of Aussie animation that is sure to find a niche following on YouTube after its debut this week.

Watch the After All trailer

The inspiration behind the madness

As sci-fi as the show sounds, After All is actually heavily inspired by reality. Growing up in regional Tasmania, creator Jess Murray has likened their upbringing to being in ‘a desolate wasteland’, and wrote Flynn and Marshall with their own experiences of being misunderstood, both as a film lover and a wannabe filmmaker, in mind.

The show holds up pretty well as a stand-alone thing but you will undoubtedly get more out of it with a cinephile’s mind. There are clever references to Werner Herzog, who appears here as a cup of yoghurt; Agnes Varda, whose name is lent to a half-grandma, half-worm who loves gambling; and the title character from the film Jean Dielman, who is briefly reimagined as a magical anime girl. The stream-of-consciousness absurdity will entertain just about anyone but having a deeper understanding of film and film history deepens the enjoyment exponentially.

There are also plenty of swipes at the current state of the film industry. Wandering the wasteland, Flynn and Marshall encounter Lez, a dodgy salesman (voiced by Alexei Toliopoulos) who can’t wait to produce – and control – their little movie.

Flynn wants a spectacle with himself in the lead, but Marshall wants a quiet arthouse flick. Will their creative differences produce something truly unique and transcendent, or will their fallout be a thing of cinematic legend?

After All. Image: Turbo Chook.
After All. Image: Turbo Chook.

Around this central narrative, you’ll find plenty of little curios that delight: a cyclops named Eugene, a band of killer gnomes and a rat with protruding nipples who produces its own ‘milk and beans’. Yum.

Alongside the central cast you’ll find cameo appearances from some of Australia’s best comedic talent, including Ben Russell, Michele Brasier, Mish Wittrup, Millie Holten and Demi Lardner, to name just a few. Much like Lesbian Space Princess, this show makes the excellent choice to highlight the funniest voices in the biz.

After All is a delightful show, but at only six episodes with a total a runtime of less than 40 minutes, it is far too short to become something truly memorable.

After All is out now on YouTube.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

3.5 out of 5 stars

After All

Review by:

Silvi Vann-Wall

Actors:

Zach Ruane, Luke McGregor, Alexei Toliopolous, Millie Holten, Michelle Brasier

Director:

Jess Murray

Format: TV Series

Country: Australia

Release: 07 October 2025

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Evil Dead II is always a solid pick for Halloween. Image: Paramount Pictures/Rosebud Releasing.
Features

Halloween horror picks 2025: ScreenHub's spooky selection of frighteningly good films

Discover ScreenHub's top 13 horror films for Halloween 2025 and where to stream or watch them.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Alice and Jack. Image: BritBox: best new shows.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming November 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in November 2025 on BritBox.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Image: 20th Century Studios. Films added to streaming.
What to Watch

10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Discover 10 great films added to streaming this week, 6 to 12 October, and find your next must-watch.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. Image: Netflix.
News

Liam Hemsworth dominates The Witcher: Season 4 as premiere date draws near

Are we ready for Liam Hemsworth's 'soft reboot' of The Witcher?

Silvi Vann-Wall
Vicious. Image: Paramount Pictures. Best new films.
What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 6 to 12 October 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login