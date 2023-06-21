Cheat Sheet Greenhouse by Joost on DocPlay

What’s this?

Extending a lifetime’s worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Joost Bakker devises the Future Food System, a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products.

The Joost of the title is Joost Bakker, whose zero-waste house has been at Federation Square in Melbourne for 868 days and counting. Bakker’s futurefoodsystem website has the following mission statement:

‘To grow delicious, nourishing food using the world’s most abundant waste at its source. A productive building that is a zero waste ecosystem – an idea stolen from nature. If embraced could radically reduce the land required for agriculture, enabling restoration and rewilding of the world’s damaged soils. This concept has the potential to tackle food security, malnourishment and environmental degradation … all whilst turning our urban areas into the most biodiverse on earth.’ Joost Bakker on futurefoodsystem.

Bruce Permezel (Hawke: The Larrikin and the Leader) and Rhian Skirving (Matilda and Me)

Sarah Ward at Concrete Playground did, writing that:

From the first Greenhouses through to zero-waste cafe Silo by Joost, later soup bar Brothl, this Greenhouse and those aforementioned clothes, that’s always been Bakker’s modus operandi. He’s a natural showman and spokesman, but he knows that making his zero-waste crusade tangible is his most important task — and his best tool for inspiring even just one person. Concrete Playground reviews Greenhouse by Joost.

The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, gave it four stars, with critic Sandra Hall writing:

Sustainable. It’s a word so heavily freighted with good intentions that it’s on the verge of becoming a synonym for dull. Joost Bakker, however, has infused it with fresh optimism and a touch of wonder. Sydney Morning Herald reviews Greenhouse by Joost

Greenhouse by Joost premieres on DocPlay on 26 June.

