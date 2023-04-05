Wellmania hits global top-ten on Netflix

Wellmania – the Australian Netflix dramedy starring Celeste Barber – has become a top-ten TV show on Netflix in 38 countries in its first week of release, the streamer said. It was the number-two most popular show on Netflix in Australia last week, and number-seven most popular English series globally.

Filmed in Sydney, the series includes iconic Sydney backdrops including Bondi Beach and Luna Park.

The show – based on journalist Brigid Delaney’s memoir of the same name – follows food writer and ‘human tornado’ Liv, played by Barber. When she has a major health crisis, she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. After she scores a once-in-a lifetime job that will catapult her into the American mainstream, a series of unfortunate events in Australia sees her banned from re-entering the States unless she fixes her health.

Speaking to ScreenHub ahead of the premiere, Delaney said she was feeling relaxed about the show’s prospects:

‘My latest book, Reasons Not to Worry, is on stoicism, and stoicism is all about realising what you can’t control in life: people’s reactions being one of those things,’ she said. ‘I know there’ll be reviews both negative and positive, and I actually feel quite detached from that. I’m not concerned at all with what other people think about it.’

Since its premiere, the show has garnered a great deal of positive coverage, including a four-star review on ScreenHub:

Ultimately, what could have been a pretty one-note jab at the pretensions and charlatans of wellness culture turns into something more holistic. The show’s message is that both self-denial and self-indulgence should be morally neutral rather than grounds to decide someone’s a good or bad person. ScreenHub reviews Wellmania.

Wellmania joins other recent Australian films and shows that have topped the Netflix top 10 charts including True Spirit, The Stranger, Heartbreak High, Surviving Summer and A Perfect Pairing.

