Sony Pictures filming major thriller in Victoria this July

Sony Pictures is shooting what is rumoured to be a ‘shark thriller’ in Melbourne next month, with Norwegian filmmkaer Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night) attached to write and direct the as-yet unnamed film.

The shoot will take place primarily in Docklands Studios, and on location across Victoria.

Adam Mckay and Kevin Messic of HyperObject Industries (Don’t Look Up, Succession) will produce, with Bridgerton and Fair Play star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star (as reported in Variety last month).

Victoria’s Screen Incentive program played a large part in bringing the production to Melbourne, with the expectation that it will inject over $30 million into the local economy and generate some 700 jobs for Vcitorians.

In a joint statement, McKay and Messick said they ‘couldn’t wait to come down under’.

‘Melbourne offers fantastic filming infrastructure with the Victorian Government’s support, and we know Aussie crews are some of the best in the world,’ they said.

Read: Ice Road 2: New Liam Neeson film shooting in Victoria this month

Sony Pictures in Victoria

Sony Pictures has a long history of collaborating with Victoria’s screen industry. In 2005, the studio’s feature film Ghost Rider, starring Nicolas Cage, was the first international production to shoot at Docklands Studios Melbourne.

More recently, Sony Pictures has worked with local visual effects companies on productions including Men in Black: International, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Equalizer and The Equalizer 3.

Other recent productions include the Liam Neeson action film Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors, a television series adaptation of the novel by Victorian author Jane Harper.