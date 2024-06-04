News

 > News

Sony Pictures filming major thriller in Victoria this July

Sony Pictures will start filming a new thriller, written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, in Victoria this July.
4 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Underwater shot of a shark. Image: Canva

Film

Rumours of sharks. Image: Canva

Share Icon

Sony Pictures is shooting what is rumoured to be a ‘shark thriller’ in Melbourne next month, with Norwegian filmmkaer Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night) attached to write and direct the as-yet unnamed film.

The shoot will take place primarily in Docklands Studios, and on location across Victoria.

Adam Mckay and Kevin Messic of HyperObject Industries (Don’t Look Up, Succession) will produce, with Bridgerton and Fair Play star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star (as reported in Variety last month).

Victoria’s Screen Incentive program played a large part in bringing the production to Melbourne, with the expectation that it will inject over $30 million into the local economy and generate some 700 jobs for Vcitorians.

In a joint statement, McKay and Messick said they ‘couldn’t wait to come down under’.

‘Melbourne offers fantastic filming infrastructure with the Victorian Government’s support, and we know Aussie crews are some of the best in the world,’ they said.

Read: Ice Road 2: New Liam Neeson film shooting in Victoria this month

Sony Pictures in Victoria

Sony Pictures has a long history of collaborating with Victoria’s screen industry. In 2005, the studio’s feature film Ghost Rider, starring Nicolas Cage, was the first international production to shoot at Docklands Studios Melbourne. 

More recently, Sony Pictures has worked with local visual effects companies on productions including Men in Black: International, Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleThe Equalizer and The Equalizer 3.

Other recent productions include the Liam Neeson action film Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors, a television series adaptation of the novel by Victorian author Jane Harper. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Digital Features Feature Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Reviews
More
Image: Canva Pro.
News

VicScreen announces year-long screen internships to boost mid-career producers

Applications are open again for year-long internships to boost mid-career Victorian producers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Matildas documentary Trailblazers Stan
News

Matildas doco Trailblazers set to impact girls and women in sport

The new doco charting the meteoric rise of women's football in Australia will be supported by a wide-ranging social impact…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Still from Unstoppable. Image: Jack Byrnes
News

Sydney Film Festival premieres world first action film with a paraplegic lead

Unstoppable, the world's first action film with a paraplegic lead, premieres on 9 June.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A Quiet Place Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures.
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia June 2024

Discover June 2024's Australian cinema lineup, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Rachel House's directorial debut,…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Check out the new films in Australian cinemas this week, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die and The Three Musketeers:…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login