Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story – trailer

Roadshow has released the trailer for Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, the forthcoming documentary film about the Australian tennis star, coming to cinemas in November 2024.

As per the Roadshow press release:

‘Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story is not just a tennis story. It’s the story of Jelena Dokic’s survival, of her overcoming extraordinary odds, and of her ultimate triumph in the face of poverty, bullying and extreme brutality. It’s about how she survived as a refugee, twice. How she survived on the tennis court as she ascended to become world No.4.

‘But most importantly, how she survived the unimaginable abuse by Damir Dokic, her violent father and coach. It’s a story of growing up – never being alone, but always lonely. Ultimately, it’s the story of how the tennis world and a nation of fans chose to look away when Jelena needed them most. The question is … why?

‘Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story features firsthand testimony from Jelena, Australian and international tennis greats, including Pam Shriver and Lindsay Davenport, as well as former WTA officials and journalists Chris Clarey of the NY Times, CBS 60 Minutes reporter Jon Wertheim.’

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story is in Australian cinemas from 7 November 2024.

Best Australian films still to come in 2024

As we enter the final quarter of 2024, a number of fresh Australian documentaries, family films, comedies and dramas have premiered at film festivals. Now they’re making their way into cinemas.

Here’s what we’re looking forward to for the last quarter of 2024 and the new year holiday season. We’ve included release dates, distributors and a few key details – with more Australian films to be added as schedules become available.

Our anticipated highlights include Ian Darling’s blue and sparkling Bondi Icebergs documentary The Pool, Adam Elliot’s acclaimed animation Memoir of a Snail, family treats like Runt and Magic Beach, and the intriguing Robbie Williams biopic Better Man.

OCTOBER

Memoir of a Snail (Madman, 17 October)

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

Animated feature

Writer-director: Adam Elliot

Producers: Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney, Robert Connolly, Robert Patterson

Stars: Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jacki Weaver, Magda Szubanski, Dominique Pinon, Tony Armstrong.

Synopsis: From Academy Award® winning animator Adam Elliot comes this bittersweet memoir of a melancholic woman called Grace Puddle – a hoarder of snails, romance novels and guinea pigs. Grace’s life is plagued with misfortune and loss, until she befriends an elderly eccentric woman called Pinky. Through an enduring and colourful friendship, Pinky teaches Grace many life lessons and ultimately the courage to let go of the things that clutter her home and her mind.

ScreenHub: Memoir of a Snail MIFF review: triumph of the human thumb-print

Like My Brother (Madman, 17 October)

LIKE MY BROTHER

Documentary

Director: Danielle Maclean and Sal Balharrie

Producer: Tony Wright and Sal Balharrie

Synopsis: This coming of age story follows Rina, Freda, Juliana and Jess on their journey from the Tiwi to Melbourne and back again as they dare to dream, taking up opportunities as they present, to play football at an elite level. While each girl has unique desires – to have fun, to be a leader, to be a teacher, to make a father proud, their obstacles are environmental and psychological – the tyranny of distance, young motherhood, addiction to sugar, navigating drugs and alcohol, gambling, homesickness and balancing the expectations of family. And while offers from the big smoke are great, and those in power down south think the girls should jump on and off planes and be hungry for success, those at home harbour and share the girls fears.

He Ain’t Heavy (Bonsai, 17 October)

HE AIN’T HEAVY

Drama

Writer-director: David Vincent Smith

Producer: Jess Parker

Cast: Leila George, Sam Corlett, Greta Scacchi

Synopsis: A desperate woman kidnaps and enforces rehab on her violent brother in a last-ditch effort to save their lives. The feature film was born from Vincent Smith’s proof-of-concept short I’m Not Hurting You, which premiered at Sydney Film Festival and screened at numerous local and international film festivals.

The Moogai (Causeway Films, 31 October)

THE MOOGAI

Horror, First Nations

Writer-director: Jon Bell

Producers: Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings, Mitchell Stanley

Stars: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose

Synopsis: A malicious spirit enters the home of a young Indigenous couple with a newborn baby and the mother must protect them at any cost. Based on his award-winning short of the same name, writer-director Jon Bell’s striking feature debut arrives from SXSW, Sundance, SFF and MIFF.

ScreenHub: The Moogai SFF review: beware the boogeyman

