Axed: TV and streaming shows cancelled in 2022

As we come to the last quarter of 2022 (I know, that crept up fast!), let’s take a look back at the shows that completed their intended series run, and those that were unjustly cut down in their infancy.

Australian shows that are no more

The number one shocker of the year was definitely the end of Neighbours. No more surprise reincarnations or pulling out of the coma this time!

There were also a number of free-to-air reality shows (either originals or reboots) that never made it past the one season mark.

Cancelled:

Neighbours (Channel 10)

The Feed (SBS)

Australian Ninja Warrior (Channel 9)

Beauty and the Geek (Channel 9)

Australia Behind Bars (Channel 9)

Suspended until further notice:

The status of these shows is currently unknown, but they may continue into another season.

The Letdown (ABC)

Mystery Road (ABC)

International shows that wrapped in 2022

These shows aired or streamed their final season this year and will not continue into 2023. They will, however, remain available on their respective streaming services until further notice.

Ozark (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (Stan)

Killing Eve (Stan)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Black-ish (Disney+)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Arthur (ABC iView)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

More international series wrapping up their runs soon include The Walking Dead and This Is Us. A number of series are also slated to end in 2023 including The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Atlanta and Stranger Things.

Cancelled forever

These international shows were cancelled before what many would argue was their time, with some only airing one season in 2022 before getting the chop. Netflix leads the way with the highest number of shows axed this year.

The Prince (HBO Max)

Paper Girls (Amazon Prime Video)

Space Force (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

First Kill (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (Binge)

Gentleman Jack (Binge)

Good Girls (Netflix)

Resident Evil (Netflix)

Q-Force (Netflix)

Saved by the Bell: The New Class (Disney+)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (Binge)

If this is the first you’ve heard about your favourite getting axed, we’re sorry. It’s a tough-world out there, particularly in the oversaturated streaming market.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for what’s next in streaming and where to watch the best shows in Australia.