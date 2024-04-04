News

Top End Bub, the Top End Wedding sequel, comes to Prime

Top End Bub continues the Top End Wedding story, but in series format for Prime Video.
4 Apr 2024
Miranda Tapsell. Image: Prime Video/Scott Ehler

Australian romcom Top End Wedding is getting a sequel, but not in the way you’d expect.

Top End Bub, the sequel to 2019 film Top End Wedding, is an eight-part series coming to Prime Video, and it’s helmed by Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell as co-creators and executive producers. Tapsell and Gwilym Lee also return to lead the cast.

The Top End Bub series will follow Indigenous lawyer Lauren and her husband Ned as they navigate unexpected parenthood, after taking in Lauren’s orphaned niece. The couple reluctantly abandon their big-city goals and move permanently to the Top End, where Lauren must come to terms with her responsibilities within her culture as she transforms from an individualist to the linchpin of her family.

Read: Ten Australian romantic comedies to make life seem a bit better

‘Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Lauren, Ned and the Top End back to your screens!’ said Miranda Tapsell. ‘We all love a happy ending, but what happens after happily ever after? We can’t wait for you to find out!’

Sarah Christie, senior development executive at Amazon MGM Studios, said: ‘Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler have created a series that speaks straight to the heart, and celebrates the messiness and beauty of family, love, and community.’

Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight is Executive Producer, and the series will be directed by Christian Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens.

Top End Bub is produced by Goalpost Pictures, and after the series launches on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand, it will be distributed internationally by ZDF Studios.

Filming for the show will take place in Northern Territory and Adelaide from this May.

Read: Review: Top End Wedding marries charm with tenderness

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login