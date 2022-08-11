Thomasin McKenzie leads Stan’s Totally Completely Fine cast in Sydney

News

Inspired by true events, the six-part dark comedy series explores the complexities of grief and the power of friendship.
(L to R: Devon Terrell and Thomasin McKenzie). Image: Stan.

Filming has begun on the Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine – a co-production between Sundance Now and Stan, and produced by Fremantle Australia. 

Inspired by true events, the six-part dark comedy series is led by Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. The series examines family, legacy and ultimately asks: how many lives do we have to save before we’ll save ourselves?

Alongside McKenzie, Totally Completely Fine stars Devon Terrell (Rap Shit, Cursed), Brandon McClelland (ANZAC Girls, Stan Original Series The Other Guy), Rowan Witt (Book of Mormon – Original Australian Cast, Spreadsheet), Contessa Treffone (Doctor Doctor, Here Out West), James Sweeny (Total Control, Home and Away), Max Crean (Mystic) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good LiarMotherFatherSon).

The previously announced Gretel Vella (Stan Exclusive series The Great) project, now titled Totally Completely Fine, follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie), whose life is a mess. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house, and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge.

(L to R: Contessa Treffone, Devon Terrell, Rowan Witt, Thomasin McKenzie, Brandon McClelland). Image: Stan.

Strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself? 

Creator and Executive Producer Gretel Vella said: ‘Totally Completely Fine is my heart project, and I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Sundance, Stan and Fremantle to bring it to life. A response to the mental health crisis, Totally Completely Fine was written for myself and so many other people in my life.

‘To let them know they aren’t alone, that mess is OK, and sometimes the pain and anxieties we try and hide can be our greatest superpowers. I am so excited for the world to meet our unlikely hero Vivian, and the rest of the Cunningham family. Sometimes neurotic, frequently chaotic, but hey, always bloody entertaining.’

The Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine is now in production.

