The Neverending Story is being re-made with a modern twist

Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films have announced a partnership to bring Ende’s novel The Neverending Story to the silver screen in an all-new live-action adaptation.

Originally published in 1979, The Neverending Story has achieved global acclaim, being translated into 45 languages and selling millions of copies. The story begins with Bastian Balthasar Bux stumbling upon a magical book in an old bookstore. He embarks on a fantastical journey alongside characters like Atréyu and the Childlike Empress, facing the existential threat of ‘The Nothing’ and discovering the power of stories.

German fantasy author Michael Ende died in 1995, but the rights to his novel remain under the care of his estate. The rights to the text were granted to See-Saw Films by Dr. Wolf-Dieter von Gronau, executor of Michael Ende’s estate.

The 1984 film The NeverEnding Story was the first time the novel had been adapted for the big screen, and it quickly became a cult classic which was followed by two sequels in 1990 and 1994.

The collaboration between See-Saw and Michael Ende Productions marks the initiation of the creative process to translate the novel into a new film. A talent search is currently underway to find the right cast members for characters like Bastion and Atreyu.

‘Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story is a beloved book that has captured the imagination of generations of fans all over the world,’ said Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films. ‘Bringing literary worlds to screen is part of See-Saw’s DNA, and we are passionate about cinematic storytelling and entertaining audiences. We have such love for the book and are honoured to be working with Michael Ende Productions on this collaboration to bring audiences back to Fantastica.’

Producers on the film include Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Roman Hocke, and Ralph Gassmann. Lorenzo De Maio joins as an Executive Producer, along with Wolf-Dieter Von Gronau, Simon Gillis, and Helen Gregory.

The rights deal was brokered by Dr. Wolf-Dieter von Gronau on behalf of Michael Ende Productions and Simon Gillis, COO of See-Saw Films, along with attorney Stephen Saltzman of Fieldfisher.

The Neverending Story is currently in pre-production.