The Lies We Tell Ourselves premiering at Cannes

Australian feature film 'The Lies We Tell Ourselves' is premiering at Cannes, where its filmmakers will seek a distribution deal.
11 May 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

‘The Lies We Tell Ourselves’. Image: Supplied.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves, an Australian feature film by Saara Lamberg, has been selected to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Described as an arthouse mockumentary, and a darkly comedic exploration of filmmaking, fame and funding bodies, The Lies We Tell Ourselves has earned a spot in the prestigious Cannes Cinéphiles section.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves is black as hell, and really, really funny. It’s also a complex film about life as
an independent artist, authenticity and mortality. I believe it will delight audiences,’ said Janet Watson Kruse, Associate Producer.

Read: Queer Screen sends five films to Cannes

The cast includes Jane Badler – best known for her role as Diana in NBC’s V – who performs as a caricature of stardom, reflecting what a media release describes as the film’s ‘exploration of the industry’s contradictions’.

Lamberg has been candid about the tough conditions in which this film were made. ‘At one point of making this film I was virtually homeless. I was looking after people’s pets to have a roof over my head, yet my work was invited to screen at these prestigious film festivals,’ she said.

‘I don’t come from a happy, privileged background, and art, through years of hardship, has offered me the purpose to keep living. The juxtaposition of my life and my career became this film. I am in love with art, philosophy, psychology and seeking, always questioning and seeking.

‘Some people call making art passion; for me it’s an obsession. Because passion you only do when you enjoy it. I would say that most aspects of my work I do not enjoy and, yet, I do it for the purpose it provides. I have had a peculiar life that has resulted in a very dark sense of humour without a filter, so all my works become comedies to an extent. You laugh and then you wonder if it was OK to laugh because it was so dark.

‘I say yes, you definitely were meant to laugh. I welcome you to laugh at me, laugh at the entertainment industry, laugh at the arts. Just laugh. And then cry. Rinse and repeat.’

Watson Kruse also expressed her concerns regarding adequate distribution for the film. ‘Without a marketing machine or weight of investment bodies behind it, how is such a brilliant, witty, subversive film going to get the attention it deserves?’ she said.

Many independent films compete for distribution deals at Cannes each year.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves will premiere on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 11:30am at the Theatre Alexandre III, Cannes, France. The director and select cast members will be attending.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

