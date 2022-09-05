News

The Do’s and Don’ts of Getting Married wins Far South Film Festival awards 

Directed and produced by Karen Jackson and ARC Disability Services from Cairns, the film was a hit with audiences.
5 Sep 2022
ScreenHub staff

The Do’s and Don’ts of Getting Married. Image: supplied.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Getting Married has won the 2022 People’s Choice Award at The Far South Film Festival.

The film received 55% of the vote by ticket holders, and the team behind the film also scooped the Far South Film Best Film Award and the Funhouse Studio Diversity Award.

Directed and produced by Karen Jackson and ARC Disability Services from Cairns Queensland, the film features the ARC Creative Ensemble – a group of young people with disability who performed in the film and were involved in its creation.

About the film:

Emma and Max are engaged … but they have very different ideas of what their wedding day will look like! Enter Scarlet, their friend and self-appointed sassy diva boss wedding planner. Scarlet hatches some weird and wonderful plans to help salvage their romantic union and teach Emma and Max the most important lesson of happily ever after – compromise.

From original concept to shoot took almost three years of Wednesdays – writer’s rooms, rehearsals, choreography sessions, art department and production design meetings and location surveys, all culminating in a three day shoot.

The result is a funny and heart-warming story that brought a smile to everyone’s faces at the 2022 Festival.

The Far South Film Festival showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia and takes place in Merimbula NSW and online.


The Do’s and Don’ts of Getting Married

Director: Karen Jackson.

Producer: Karen Jackson, Sheridan Lawton, Velvet Eldred (ARC Disability Services).

Cast: Hayden Keable, Lisa McFarlane, Sonya Doust, Joy Nomani, Andrew Barton, Aaron Lee.

Runtime: 14 mins.

