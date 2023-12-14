News

SXSW Sydney announces 2024 return

Following the success of its first year, the festival will return to New South Wales in October 2024.
14 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

All Screen

Nicole Kidman was a big draw at the 2023 festival. Image: Brendon Thorne/ Getty Images for SXSW Sydney.

SXSW Sydney has announced the dates for its 2024 futurist conference and festival, following the success of the inaugural iteration of the event this year.

The 2023 event, held in New South Wales from 15-22 October, brought together thinkers, creators and innovators from across the world for a conference, music screen and games festivals, a tech & innovation expo, and industry parties. In total, 41 countries were represented across 1,178 events, with 97,462 attendees and almost 35,000 tickets sold.

Chance The Rapper, Nicole Kidman, Charlie Brooker and Naomi Watts were among the high-profile speakers and attendees, and media outlets – including ScreenHub – provided broad coverage of the event. Videos of keynote speeches and performances, as well as photographs, are also available to view on the SXSW Sydney website.

Applications for the festival’s 2024 Session Select and Music, Screen and Games showcases will be live in the new year, and have been described as ‘an open invitation to our community to get involved and champion the ideas that will shape our futures’.

Badges for the event will also go on sale in the new year.

SXSW Sydney will run from 14–20 October 2024.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

