SXSW Sydney announces 2024 return

SXSW Sydney has announced the dates for its 2024 futurist conference and festival, following the success of the inaugural iteration of the event this year.

The 2023 event, held in New South Wales from 15-22 October, brought together thinkers, creators and innovators from across the world for a conference, music screen and games festivals, a tech & innovation expo, and industry parties. In total, 41 countries were represented across 1,178 events, with 97,462 attendees and almost 35,000 tickets sold.

Chance The Rapper, Nicole Kidman, Charlie Brooker and Naomi Watts were among the high-profile speakers and attendees, and media outlets – including ScreenHub – provided broad coverage of the event. Videos of keynote speeches and performances, as well as photographs, are also available to view on the SXSW Sydney website.

Applications for the festival’s 2024 Session Select and Music, Screen and Games showcases will be live in the new year, and have been described as ‘an open invitation to our community to get involved and champion the ideas that will shape our futures’.

Badges for the event will also go on sale in the new year.

SXSW Sydney will run from 14–20 October 2024.