Superwog brothers return with Son of a Donkey for Netflix

The Saidden brothers will bring their Superwog characters back with Son of a Donkey.
5 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Theo and Nathan Saidden. Image: Organic Publicity.

Streaming

Brothers Theo and Nathan Saidden will bring back their well-known Superwog characters for a new standalone series, Son of a Donkey.

The Saiddens will write, direct, produce and star in the series which is being made by Princess Pictures for Netflix. 

In Son of a Donkey, we meet Theo just as he moves out of his home to ‘claim his independence’ – until he’s faced with the harsh realities of adulthood. From ‘driving fines and daddy issues to internet scams and a lot of therapy’, Theo and his best friend Johnny get up to their usual antics as they come to terms with what’s most important: family. 

Production has started, with filming taking place on location in Melbourne. The series is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Screen Incentive. 

Read: Skip Ahead offers $120k to creative Australian Youtubers

The Australian brothers have amassed over 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and 476 million video views on their Superwog channel. This success led to the creation of the Superwog television series, which ran for two seasons on ABC iView. Following its run, both seasons, named Superbro outside of Australia, streamed on Netflix worldwide, spending two weeks on the Australian and New Zealand weekly Top 10 lists. 

‘We’re thrilled to announce our new show with Netflix,’ said the Saiddens in a joint statement. ‘This will be the wildest show we’ve ever made, featuring new characters, bigger ideas, and more craziness. We’re excited to bring our humour to screens around the world.’

Que Minh Luu, Director of Content ANZ, added, ‘Son of a Donkey is a mix of absurd satire, laughs, and profanity that we’re excited to share with global audiences’.

Caroline Pitcher, VicScreen CEO, highlighted the series’ impact on the local economy, saying it was expected to create 215 jobs and inject over $5.5 million into the Victorian economy.

The six-episode series Son of a Donkey will stream globally on Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Television
