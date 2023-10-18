Stan to live broadcast the CMA Awards in Australia

Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 57th Annual CMA Awards, broadcasting live on 9 November in Australia.

Following the exclusive live broadcast of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the 2023 CMA Awards marks Stan’s second live awards ceremony, and will be followed by the streamer’s exclusive live broadcast of the 37th ARIA Awards on 15 November.

Honouring the best of country music, the CMA Awards is the longest running annual music awards program on network television. The awards are hosted in Nashville, the heart of American country music. Artists nominated this year include Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson.

Leading the nominations this year is reigning Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, who will make CMA Awards history by becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the Final Ballot. In 2022, Wilson topped the nominations list with six nods as a first-time nominee. She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert with nine nominations in a single year (Alan Jackson holds the record with ten nominations in 2002).

Luke Combs. Image: Stan.

Also leading the nominations is Luke Combs, including for his chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car. Back-to-back reigning Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs returns with his fourth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honour. With this year’s nods, Combs has received 22 total nominations since 2017.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from 11am AEDT on 9 November in Australia, the same time as the US, on Stan.