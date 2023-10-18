News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Stan to live broadcast the CMA Awards in Australia

Stan will show the 57th Annual CMA Awards, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. 
18 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Lainey Wilson leads the nominations fr the 2023 awards. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 57th Annual CMA Awards, broadcasting live on 9 November in Australia.

Following the exclusive live broadcast of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the 2023 CMA Awards marks Stan’s second live awards ceremony, and will be followed by the streamer’s exclusive live broadcast of the 37th ARIA Awards on 15 November.

Honouring the best of country music, the CMA Awards is the longest running annual music awards program on network television. The awards are hosted in Nashville, the heart of American country music. Artists nominated this year include Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson.

Leading the nominations this year is reigning Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, who will make CMA Awards history by becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the Final Ballot. In 2022, Wilson topped the nominations list with six nods as a first-time nominee. She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert with nine nominations in a single year (Alan Jackson holds the record with ten nominations in 2002).

Luke Combs. Image: Stan.

Also leading the nominations is Luke Combs, including for his chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car. Back-to-back reigning Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs returns with his fourth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honour. With this year’s nods, Combs has received 22 total nominations since 2017.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from 11am AEDT on 9 November in Australia, the same time as the US, on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

SBS shows The Australian Wars and The Swap win MIPCOM awards

Two SBS documentaries have received international recognition at the annual MIPCOM Awards in France.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Wolf Like Me, Stan, Season 2 review: a joyous rebirth

Mary and Gary are freaking out about what they’ve gotten into ... and how furry their bub might be.

Anthony Morris
News

BritBox: first images of Cary Grant biopic Archie

The biopic of one of Hollywood's most famous leading men will stream in Australia in December.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Prosper: first look at Stan series starring Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney

From the outside, they have it all, but the Quinns are a family protecting shameful secrets.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Living for the Dead on Disney+ – need to know

Meet the five queer ghost hunters on a mission to infuse the world's most haunted locations with a bit of…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login