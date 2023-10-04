SPA: Ones to Watch confirmed for 2023

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has named the 12 emerging producers selected as this year’s Ones To Watch.

This year’s group of producers hails from all corners of Australia, and boast a diverse array of work experience, from stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to fast-paced social media series.

The Ones To Watch program is a well-established option for early-career screen producers to provide them with professional development and mentoring opportunities. For many it serves as a launchpad for their careers, facilitating connections within the industry and honing their skills.

SPA CEO, Matthew Deaner, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s program, the 11th iteration of Ones To Watch, saying, ‘We’re thrilled to welcome the 11th iteration of the ‘Ones To Watch’ program in 2023. The program has built a reputation as a platform for early-career producers to bolster their careers, opening doors to new industry connections and as a way for them to fine-tune their existing skill sets.’

‘Again, this year, we have been overwhelmed with the calibre of applications from the next generation of Australian storytellers. We are confident that this year’s cohort, similar to past participants, will embrace opportunities for personal and professional growth offered throughout the program, solidifying their careers into the future.’

Deaner also extended his gratitude to the program’s partners, such as Screen Australia, Film Finances, Media Super, SBS and YouTube.

Over the next several months, the Ones To Watch participants will be paired with leading Australian producers for one-on-one mentoring sessions. They will also participate in an exclusive webinar series designed to enhance their creative and business acumen in preparation for SCREEN FOREVER 38.

Additionally, each participant will have the opportunity to apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Internship, supported by Screen Australia, offering a $20,000 grant for placements with production companies worldwide.

2023’s Ones to Watch are:

Alexandra Doering – Infamous Pictures (NSW) Amy Parry – Anaphora Productions (QLD) Gillian Crosby – GGG Films (VIC) Jodie Kirkbride – Get Back Jojo (SA) Lisa Albert – Fringe Dweller Films (VIC) Michael Hudson – Third Impact Films (VIC) Monique Mulcahy – Strange Mage (VIC) Nara Wilson – BiRiny (SA) Stephanie Cole – Not a Phase (WA) Tessa Mansfield-Hung – Freelance (VIC) Tobias Willis – KEWL Studios (VIC) Vee Shi – Niu Studios (VIC)

For more information about the participants, and how to apply for next year’s program, head to the SPA website.