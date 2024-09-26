News

SPA names 12 ‘Ones to Watch’ for 2024

Twelve early career Australian producers are the 'Ones to Watch' in SPA's 2024 initiative.
26 Sep 2024 16:41
Rochelle Siemienowicz

2024 Ones to Watch: L-R, Top: Navid Bahadori, Shontell Ketchell, Kara Pisconeri, Amanda Spagnolo. M: Rita Artmann, Scarlett Koehne, Lilla Berry, Cecilia Low; B: Rae Choi, Jessica Murphy, Georgia Noe, Joseph Meldrum.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has named the 12 early-career Australian producers who will participate in the Ones to Watch mentoring and development program for 2024.

This year’s cohort is made up of 12 producers from six states and territories across Australia, and covers producers whose interests and slates include feature films, TV and animation, children’s and family content, comedy, documentary, drama, horror, mockumentary, and true crime.

Now in it’s 12th iteration the Ones To Watch program started in 2013. Since then it’s grown and has evolved a reputation as one of Australia’s most prestigious professional development and mentoring programs for up-and-coming screen producers to develop their careers.

ScreenHub: Best Australian films still to come in 2024

The selected Ones to Watch will be matched with established leading Australian producers for one-on-one mentoring, and will be helped to develop business skills and their creative slates in the lead-up to the 39th Screen Forever conference in May 2025.

The 2024 Ones to watch

  • Rita Artmann (ArtSpear Entertainment, QLD)
  • Navid Bahadori (Broken Yellow, TAS)
  • Lilla Berry (Dinosaur Disco Films, SA)
  • Rae Choi (Independent, QLD)
  • Shontell Ketchell (Pandamonium Films, QLD)
  • Scarlett Koehne (Pikelet Pictures / LateNite Films, VIC)
  • Cecilia Low (Soup Kitchen Productions, VIC)
  • Joseph Meldrum (Faun Films, NSW)
  • Jessica Murphy (2C Pictures, NSW)
  • Georgia Noe (Cultivator Films / Studiocanal, NSW)
  • Kara Pisconeri (A Touch of Madness Studios, WA)
  • Amanda Spagnolo (Independent, VIC)

Each participant can also apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, to secure placement with a production company anywhere in the world to the value of AU$20,000.

Announcing the 2024 Ones to Watch cohort, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said: ‘As the Australian screen industry evolves, we’re pleased to be able to help spotlight and provide opportunities for early-career producers to best meet the opportunities of the sector through our Ones To Watch program.

‘Throughout the program, these producers can look forward to numerous chances to fine-tune their existing skill sets, build solid industry connections, and take advantage of a game-changing mentorship to fast-track their careers.’

Find out more about each of the 2024 Ones to Watch.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is Screen Content Lead at Screenhub. She is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema and was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates'. Rochelle has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, is out with Midnight Sun on October 1, 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

