Screen Australia commits $12.8m to 46 new dramas and bold local screen stories

Screen Australia has today announced AUD $12.8 million in funding for 46 new narrative projects, spotlighting stories that reflect Australia’s diversity, and aim for strong local and international appeal.

The slate spans feature films, TV series, web series, and co-productions. Altogether, they illustrate a shift in Screen Australia’s funding towards stories with idiosyncratic settings, under-represented communities, and genre-hybrids.

Shiver director Robert Connolly in Antarctica. Image: Screen Australia.

Funding for local voices with global ambitions

Highlighted projects that have been funded in this round include:

Shiver (dir. Robert Connolly), the first Australian narrative feature to be shot in Antarctica. Based on Nikki Gemmell’s novel, the film follows a journalist’s transformation in extreme wilderness.

Bad Company, a six-part comedy for ABC starring Anne Edmonds and Kitty Flannagan. Set in a failing theatre company. Comedy shaped by industry insiders including Tom Peterson, Andrew Walker, and executive producers Kevin Whyte and Edmonds.

Written in the Stars, an Australian-Canadian feature adapted from Su Dharmapala's The Wedding Season. A South Asian rom-com set in Melbourne, directed by Fawzia Mirza.

The Killings: Parrish Station, a horror-cosmic mystery series for Stan. A massacre at a remote research station triggers a decades-long investigation. Created by Ben Jenkins, Tim Pye, Yolanda Ramke, and Catherine Smyth-McMullen.

2 Moons, a science fiction drama set in Western Sydney. Five ordinary people face a potential apocalypse. Multi-writer feature exploring societal fractures.

Shilling It, a satirical web series starring Tony Armstrong. Explores ethical dilemmas when fame and sponsored content collide. Six episodes, each about ten minutes long.

Screen Australia on the new wave

Leanne Tonkes, Menik Gooneratne and Melissa Lafontaine of Written in the Stars. Image: Screen Australia.

Louise Gough, Director of Narrative Content at Screen Australia, said the funding reflects confidence in ‘the tapestry of voices’ across Australia’s creative sector. She emphasised that local stories can resonate broadly when they are ‘particular in perspective, but universal in theme’.

The investment also signals support not just for established creators but for new voices. Screen Australia noted the importance of collaborative spirit and co-production structures connecting Australia to global audiences.

This funding round follows the updated Narrative Content programs launched on 1 July 2025, which Screen Australia says are tailored to current industry needs and aim to foster ‘ground-breaking content.’

Also included in the announcement were two original children’s shows for the ABC – Happy House and Caper Crew – due to screen in 2026.

