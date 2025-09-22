News

 > News

Screen Australia commits $12.8m to 46 new dramas and bold local screen stories

Screen Australia funds $12.8m for 46 diverse new dramas, films, and series.
22 Sep 2025 8:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Tony Armstrong, co-creator of Shilling It. Image: Screen Australia.

All Screen

Tony Armstrong, co-creator of Shilling It. Image: Screen Australia.

Share Icon

Screen Australia has today announced AUD $12.8 million in funding for 46 new narrative projects, spotlighting stories that reflect Australia’s diversity, and aim for strong local and international appeal.

The slate spans feature films, TV series, web series, and co-productions. Altogether, they illustrate a shift in Screen Australia’s funding towards stories with idiosyncratic settings, under-represented communities, and genre-hybrids.

Shiver Director Robert Connolly In Antarctica. Image: Screen Australia.
Shiver director Robert Connolly in Antarctica. Image: Screen Australia.

Funding for local voices with global ambitions

Highlighted projects that have been funded in this round include:

  • Shiver (dir. Robert Connolly), the first Australian narrative feature to be shot in Antarctica. Based on Nikki Gemmell’s novel, the film follows a journalist’s transformation in extreme wilderness.
  • Bad Company, a six-part comedy for ABC starring Anne Edmonds and Kitty Flannagan. Set in a failing theatre company. Comedy shaped by industry insiders including Tom Peterson, Andrew Walker, and executive producers Kevin Whyte and Edmonds.
  • Written in the Stars, an Australian-Canadian feature adapted from Su Dharmapala’s The Wedding Season. A South Asian rom-com set in Melbourne, directed by Fawzia Mirza.
  • The Killings: Parrish Station, a horror-cosmic mystery series for Stan. A massacre at a remote research station triggers a decades-long investigation. Created by Ben Jenkins, Tim Pye, Yolanda Ramke, and Catherine Smyth-McMullen.
  • 2 Moons, a science fiction drama set in Western Sydney. Five ordinary people face a potential apocalypse. Multi-writer feature exploring societal fractures.
  • Shilling It, a satirical web series starring Tony Armstrong. Explores ethical dilemmas when fame and sponsored content collide. Six episodes, each about ten minutes long.

Screen Australia on the new wave

Leanne Tonkes, Menik Gooneratne And Melissa Lafontaine Of Written In The Stars. Image: Screen Australia.
Leanne Tonkes, Menik Gooneratne and Melissa Lafontaine of Written in the Stars. Image: Screen Australia.

Louise Gough, Director of Narrative Content at Screen Australia, said the funding reflects confidence in ‘the tapestry of voices’ across Australia’s creative sector. She emphasised that local stories can resonate broadly when they are ‘particular in perspective, but universal in theme’.

The investment also signals support not just for established creators but for new voices. Screen Australia noted the importance of collaborative spirit and co-production structures connecting Australia to global audiences.

This funding round follows the updated Narrative Content programs launched on 1 July 2025, which Screen Australia says are tailored to current industry needs and aim to foster ‘ground-breaking content.’

Also included in the announcement were two original children’s shows for the ABC – Happy House and Caper Crew – due to screen in 2026.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

UTS applications for autumn are now open. Image: Greg Ferris.
Sponsored Content

New skills for a changing industry: discover UTS’ Graduate Certificates in Drama and Documentary

Advance your screen career with UTS’ Graduate Certificates in Screen Arts and Production: Drama and Documentary.

Silvi Vann-Wall
SXSW Sydney screen festival speakers Allison Brownmoore, Charlie Falkner, Kristen Settinelli, Nick Kozakis, Joseph Maxwell, Jessica Giacco, Michael Pattinson, Leonie Marsh, Mimi Butler, Hayley Ferguson, Tin Pang and Lisa Dreyer. Images supplied.
News

SXSW Sydney unveils 2025 screen program with top directors, producers and more

SXSW Sydney 2025 unveils more guests for its screen program.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Jessie Hughes, AI for Women in Screen – a recipient of the Screenrights Cultural Fund. Image: Jessie Hughes/Salty Dingo
Career Advice

Screenrights announces $300K in Cultural Fund support for screen initiatives

Screenrights has awarded $300K to six screen projects in Australia and NZ.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Short dramas are on the rise. Image: Joyce Busola on Unsplash.
Features

Cheesy short dramas are taking over our social media feeds – here's why

New, minute-long serials – or short dramas – are reshaping the way we consume screen entertainment.

The Conversation
David Stratton. By Bidgee, CC BY-SA 3.0 au, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25141583
News

David Stratton, co-host of The Movie Show and beloved Australian film critic, has died aged 85

Vale David Stratton, legendary Australian film critic, journalist and icon.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login