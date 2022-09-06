SBS: learn English while learning to live with Aussie wildlife

SBS Learn English has released a digital video series designed to help new Australian migrants improve their English language skills – with the added bonus of learning how to live with snakes, koalas and other wildlife common to their new home environment.

The Living with Aussie Wildlife series, voiced by SBS News presenter Virginia Langeberg over 10x three-minute-long episodes, was developed in partnership with Navitas Skilled Futures and WIRES to help the 872,000 Australians who self-reported to have no or low English proficiency. Featuring in-language support and employing content-centred learning techniques, the videos target migrants with a pre-intermediate level of English language skills who want to build on their abilities and knowledge of Australian culture.

SBS Director of Audio and Language Content, David Hua, said: ‘For many new migrants, Australia’s unique wildlife can be fascinating and sometimes even frightening when encountered for the first time. Understanding Aussie wildlife is part of understanding Aussie culture and succeeding in a new environment.

‘The SBS Learn English Living with Aussie Wildlife series helps our diverse audiences learn about common Australian animals and improve their English at the same time.

Each Living with Aussie Wildlife episode has a companion student worksheet developed in collaboration with Navitas Skilled Futures which was trialled in classrooms with their teachers and students to help refine content and optimise user experience. The series is captioned in English and sub-titled in five languages – Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Korean and Vietnamese – to further assist audiences with understanding and learning.

Navitas Skilled Futures General Manager, Jetinder Macfarlane, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with SBS and WIRES to deliver this unique project that educates people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds in an engaging way, while improving their English language skills. Navitas Skilled Futures is proud to be able to share our innovative learning practices with a wider audience through the SBS network. This is just one shining example of great collaborative work being done to bring positive outcomes to our diverse communities.’

A free service across platforms, SBS Learn English was launched in June 2022 as an expansion of the SBS Settlement Guide, helping migrants to be more successful in Australia.

Watch the series here.