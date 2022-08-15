News

Race of the Century on Netflix: trailer – when Australia won the America’s Cup

The documentary charts the historic 1983 victory of Australian underdogs in the prestigious America's Cup race.
16 Aug 2022
ScreenHub staff
UNTOLD: Race of the Century. Image: Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer for its documentary UNTOLD: Race of the Century, which premieres in September, and chronicles the thrilling 1983 America’s Cup. It tells the tale of the Australians who banded together under skipper John Bertrand to dethrone the New York Yacht Club, and break the longest-running win streak in history – 132 years – in the most prestigious sailing competition in the world. Key members of the 1983 US and Australian crews sit down for interviews sharing their experience of this ultimate race to victory.

UNTOLD: Race of the Century is directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way and premieres on Netflix on 6 September.

