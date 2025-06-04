News

PlayStation State of Play showcase announced for 5 June

PlayStation isn't letting Nintendo take all the glory this week.
4 Jun 2025 9:14
Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play june 2025

Image: PlayStation

PlayStation has announced a major State of Play showcase, set to air on 5 June 2025 (AEST). For those paying attention, that’s actually the launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 (in Australia, at least), which is a very funny choice. Normally, there’s a bit more room between major game announcements, but with Summer Game Fest taking place shortly, and so much else going on, why not have PlayStation put in an appearance?

It’s certainly set to be a busy week for gaming fans and game reporters alike.

As announced, the newly-confirmed PlayStation State of Play will be a 40+ minute presentation, likely hosting some major reveals, including new gameplay trailers, release date trailers, and fresh announcements for upcoming games. Currently, PlayStation only has a handful of firmly dated games on the way. State of Play will illuminate plenty more about what’s coming next.

Read: Spending a day with Mario Kart World fixed all my ailments

So, what could appear? We’re likely to see Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in some form, as that’s now in the hands of reviewers, and heading very swiftly to launch. Ghost of Yōtei is also likely to appear in some form. Looking further ahead, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater could get another gameplay trailer. Borderlands 4 could also appear.

What we’re really hoping for is more surprises, and more details for previously-announced, long-dormant games – like Marvel’s Wolverine, for example. That might be a long shot, but we’ll just have to wait to see what’s in the works.

How to watch the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play in Australia and New Zealand

Those keen to tune into the PlayStation State of Play for 5 June 2025 from Australia and New Zealand will be pleasantly surprised by how the time zones work out. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch along:

  • 7:00 am AEST
  • 6:30 am ACST
  • 5:00 am AWST
  • 9:00 am NZST

As usual, the PlayStation State of Play will be live on YouTube, and you can now bookmark the embedded video to get a reminder as the showcase airs.

PlayStation State of Play – June 2025

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for all the latest news and announcements from this latest State of Play.

