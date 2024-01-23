My First Time: LGBTQIA+ Australians share stories in new series

A new Australian original series made for queer people and their allies has been announced by We Are Pride. Premiering on 17 February, the ten-episode series takes ‘a heartfelt and unfiltered look at the unforgettable “first” experiences of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community’.

From coming out, crushes, gender identity, love and heartbreak and allyship to family, death, suicide and sex, the series, say producers, will explore the transformative nature of queer first experiences.

Logie nominated Pasifika New Zealander, Kween Kong, comedian, writer and content creator Aurelia St Clair and acclaimed playwright Wesley Enoch AM are among the ten people to share their personal journeys. Additional LGBTQIA+ community members joining the series are:

Katherine Wolfgramme, prominent trans elder and advocate, who created legal precedence in Fiji, her country of birth as the first transgender woman to legally obtain a female name.

DQ, ’78er’ and a lesbian and feminist activist since the mid-1970s, who wrote Shift, which is said to be the first lesbian play in Australia.

Seren Bakir, non-binary Turkish-Australian model and TikTok creator celebrated for their honest dialogues on queerness and autism.

Rosie Delaney, Australian transgender lesbian comedian.

Dyan Tai, self-described as the Gaysian Empress of Sydney, he/they is a queer Chinese-Australian electronic musician and performance artist.

Steven Spencer, award-winning bisexual advocate, writer, and researcher for the bi+ community and for people living with HIV, and an ambassador for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

Adrian Mouhajer, queer non-binary Lebanese-Australian writer and editor from Western Sydney whose work centres on their experiences, spirituality, desire, love, grief, and understanding.

Created in VA Media’s Sydney studio, My First Time will roll-out across 10 x 20-minute uniquely themed episodes on YouTube, followed by Instagram and TikTok.

The series marks the first Australian-made original series for VA Media’s We Are Pride YouTube channel, which has over 400,000 subscribers and 45 million views across its catalogue of LGBTQIA+ documentary, reality, drama and movie content.

Hannah Barnes, Executive Producer of My First Time, said: ‘We can’t wait to share this original and important new LGBTQIA+ Australian series with a global audience.

‘The format, which was developed in-house, delves into many “firsts”, including the importance of allyship, the range of coming out experiences, identity, self discovery.

‘The human experience is deep and complicated. In between moments of elation and relatability, our audience may also feel uncomfortable, angry and devastated at times. These raw and honest conversations were essential for us to address.’

My First Time premieres on the We Are Pride YouTube channel on 17 February, with new episodes premiering every Saturday until 20 April.