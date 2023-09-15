Monolith, an Australian horror film about podcasting, gets cinematic release date

After directing TV series Aftertaste, Wastelander Panda and Fucking Adelaide, Matt Vesely made his feature film debut with the science fiction thriller Monolith – and after playing at a few festivals, it finally has a cinematic release date of 26 October 2023 in Australia.

Monolith tells the story of a young journalist (Lily Sullivan) who discovers the existence of a strange artifact and becomes convinced it is evidence of an alien conspiracy. Recently disgraced and desperate for a story, the writer gets to work on the only job she can get – hosting a clickbait investigative program.

When she receives an anonymous email leading her to a retired housekeeper who claims her life has been destroyed by the discovery of a strange ‘black brick’ that ‘influences’ the person who possesses it, the mystery leads the podcaster down a rabbit hole of truth and lies that might resurrect her career, or destroy it.

Monolith premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival 2022 and is an Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund film. The film had its international premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, earlier this year.

Monolith will be in cinemas Australia-wide from 26 October 2023.

Lily Sullivan in Monolith. Image: Bonsai Films



