The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has unveiled the winners of the 63rd MIFF Shorts Awards. The winners were announced on Saturday at a ceremony at ACMI with A$50,000 in prize money awarded across multiple categories.

Winners were selected from the main 2024 MIFF Shorts program, which this year featured more than 60 works of short-form content selected from some 35 countries and carefully curated into nine packaged presentations across animation, experimental, fiction and documentary.

The 2024 Shorts Awards Jury comprised award-winning screenwriter, director and former TV journalist Beck Cole; COO at Mushroom Studios, entertainment lawyer and producer Bethany Jones; and artist, film director, performance-maker, writer and Artistic Director of Back to Back Theatre Bruce Gladwin.

MIFF 2024 Shorts Awards winners

Click on the links for more information on the films, including ticket information.

City of Melbourne Grand Prix for Best Short Film

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent. Image: MIFF.

‘Filmmaking par excellence … Who holds the titular role in this tightly crafted story about resistance is revealed through a masterclass of writing, performance, cinematography, direction and sound design.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

VicScreen Erwin Rado Award for Best Australian Short Film

The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste. Image: MIFF.

‘The performances delivered by the young cast are impressive, and the short film manages to deliver a powerful message about the expectations placed on girls and young women in Australian society today while also offering some hope for change.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

Award for Emerging Australian Filmmaker

Dylan Ferenc Nyerges – Bőr (Skin). Image: MIFF.

‘The cast delivers powerful and understated performances in this beautifully realised film … while the production and sound design add a terrifying sense of isolation, loneliness and hopelessness.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

Award for Best Fiction Short Film

The Masterpiece. Image: MIFF.

‘This clever, thrilling and engaging film uses an innocent interaction to leave the audience unbalanced and wondering who to trust at each turn. [Àlex Lora] Cercós expertly uses tension to grip and subvert audiences’ expectations and reflect our own values back to us.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

Award for Best Documentary Short Film

Ever Since, I Have Been Flying. Image: MIFF.

‘A complex exploration of memory and identity as a form of resistance. Under [Aylin] Gökmen’s hand, the story and the aesthetics deftly move between trauma and tenderness … to provide audiences with a deeper understanding of the ongoing effects … of persecution and erasure.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

Award for Best Animation Short Film

Father’s Letters. Image: MIFF.

‘Emotional and poetic … Powerfully combines documentary and animation to cultivate an incredibly well-constructed and moving film. It’s a timely reminder of the impacts of war and how small acts of resilience have a legacy.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.

Award for Best Experimental Short Film

Light, Noise, Smoke, and Light, Noise, Smoke. Image: MIFF.

‘A choreography of propulsion, combustion, illumination and gravity creates polyrhythms of sequential firework explosions … Tomonari Nishikawa’s film turns a barrage of cannon fire into endless openings and energetic but always fading life force.’ – 2024 Shorts Awards Jury.