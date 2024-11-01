Memory Bites: new SBS food show for chef Matt Moran

Announced this week as part of SBS’s 2025 lineup is Memory Bites with Matt Moran, a new food show that sounds a bit like Masterchef’s mystery box surprise, mixed with a bit of Who Do You Think You Are? and a dash of The Cook Up with Adam Liaw.

Except of course, that this particular cooking show features iconic Australian chef, cookbook author and restauranteur, Matt Moran, who is known for his passion for fresh, seasonal produce and a ‘paddock to plate’ philosophy where if it’s out of season, it’s not on the menu.

ScreenHub: What’s coming to SBS and NITV in 2025?

Memory Bites will see Moran chatting with and cooking for a fresh collection of celebrity guests – well-known Australians who will share their life stories through the lens of food.

Each episode will centre around a significant meal from the guest’s past, and cooking a dish that evokes powerful memories of childhood, family and love. Guests will include Richard Roxburgh (Elvis, Rake), Pia Miranda (Looking for Alibrandi, Wentworth) and comedian Ross Noble.

A unique element of the show, as advertised, is the Memory Box, where Moran unwraps surprise items from the celebrities’ past, transporting them back to their formative years.

‘Memory Bites is a beautiful format, said Moran. ‘There’s nothing quite like seeing someone’s face light up when they take a bite of a dish, once cooked by someone they love, that transports them back to a moment in time. It’s a unique and warm way to share the connection between food and memory.’

The series is the result of a co-production model between Shaun Murphy’s Big Owl Pictures, headquartered in Sydney, along with Sydney entrepreneur Alexandra Jakob, founder of private investment firm Globe Wealth, and Matt Moran, who joined forces to secure an original commission, with a mix of private equity, commercial partners and network presale.

Shaun Murphy is a former Executive Producer at Shine Australia and spent six years as Head of Television at Warner Bros Australia where he was responsible for shows including The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are and Back In Time For Dinner.

Memory Bites is made for SBS Food and SBS On-Demand and BBC Studios will represent the format globally and distribute the series.

Memory Bites with Matt Moran will air and stream in early 2025 on SBS Food and SBS On-Demand in Australia.