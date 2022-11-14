Malinda Wink joins Minderoo Pictures as Executive Director

Minderoo Pictures has announced the appointment of one of Australia’s most sought-after screen industry leaders, Malinda Wink, as its Executive Director.

Ms Wink has been Executive Producer of several of Australia’s most high-profile social impact documentaries of recent times including 2040, Adam Goodes: The Final Quarter, and Big Deal: Is Our Democracy for Sale? and is a highly regarded leader within the global screen industry and not-for-profit sector.

In 2019, Ms Wink joined Doc Society (formerly BRITDOC) as Global Director of Good Pitch and launched Doc Society’s Australian programs including the ABC and Doc Society Climate and Environment Shorts initiative with emerging talent from across the country. She was previously Executive Director of Good Pitch Australia whose films included That Sugar Film, Gayby Baby, Blue, Frackman, and In My Blood It Runs, and Executive Director of Ian Darling’s Shark Island Institute.

Minderoo Pictures is the Minderoo Foundation’s social impact film enterprise.

Ms Wink will expand Minderoo Pictures’ slate of changemaking films and forge new creative partnership with the world’s leading film makers. She joins Executive Producer Richard Harris and Development Producer Cody Greenwood, who have been driving Minderoo Pictures’ growth over the past 15 months.

‘Minderoo Pictures leverages the extraordinary track record of the Minderoo Foundation in tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges, from climate change and modern slavery to early childhood development,’ Ms Wink said.

‘Great storytelling has the power to illuminate issues that need our urgent attention, and imagine a just future. I am very excited to work with Minderoo Pictures, building on the work of Richard and Cody to champion projects from diverse perspectives, and amplifying stories that challenge the status quo, inspire real action, and shape our world.’

Ms Wink’s appointment comes as Minderoo Pictures prepares to celebrate the imminent theatrical release of Blueback, directed by Robert Connolly (The Dry) and based on Tim Winton’s beloved novella. Blueback had its world premiere at the recent 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and makes a passionate case for ocean conservation. Minderoo Foundation has come on board as Blueback’s education partner in Australia, as the messages of the film align closely with the work of the Flourishing Oceans initiative.

Minderoo Foundation’s Director of Arts & Culture Ella McNeill said she was thrilled to welcome Ms Wink to the Minderoo family.

‘Malinda Wink has transformed the social impact documentary landscape in Australia, showing that documentaries can raise our consciousness and change the way we live,’ Ms McNeill said.

‘I’ve been deeply moved and inspired by many of the documentaries Malinda’s been involved with, and I can’t wait to see the impactful, creative, and changemaking projects she helps bring to life for Minderoo Pictures.’

Since launching last year with an initial funding commitment of $10 million, Minderoo Pictures has ignited film projects and impact campaigns tackling global challenges championed by Minderoo Foundation.

Projects currently in development include a feature film collaboration between Academy Award® winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, The Game Changers) and Josh Murphy (Artifishal), Honey Ant Dreamers directed by Emily-Anyupa Butcher and Michael Cordell (Year of the Dogs) and First Born, produced by Workshop TV.