Love on the Spectrum, Hardball among Aus winners at International Emmys

The International Emmys took place today 22 November (that’s 21 November in the USA). Awards were presented to television creators and performers from eight different countries including the UK, South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. The Gala, which marked the 50th anniversary of the International Emmy Awards, was hosted in New York City and attended by television professionals from around the world.

Among the winners were two Australian programs: Love on the Spectrum, a Netflix reality series about people with autism in the dating scene, which won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Hardball, an ABC children’s show about misfits who join a competitive handball team, which one Best Kids: Live-Action.

‘Television around the world has really come of age,’ said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. ‘What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys.’

Other highlights included Ava DuVernay being presented the Founders Award, and Dougray Scott accepting the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor, for his role as detective Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

The International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment goes to "Love on the Spectrum – Season 2" produced by Northern Pictures (@northernpics)! #Australia #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/jnxEWmaifH — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 22, 2022

The winning International Emmy programs and performances:

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (Arts Programming)

Dougray Scott (Best Performance by an Actor)

Lou de Laâge (Best Performance by an Actress)

Sex Education – Season 3 (Comedy)

Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation] (Documentary)

Vigil (Drama Series)

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas (Kids: Animation)

My Better World (Kids: Factual & Entertainment)

Hardball (Kids: Live Action)

Queen of Speed (Sports Documentary)

Buscando A Frida (Non-English Language US Primetime Program)

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2 (Non-Scripted Entertainment)

Rūrangi (Short-Form Series)

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection] (Telenovela)

Help (TV Movie/Mini-Series)

For the full list of winners, head to the International Emmy Awards website.