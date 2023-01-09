Lioness series nabs Nicole Kidman as lead actor and producer

News

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has joined another TV project, this time with Paramount+.
9 Jan 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Nicole Kidman image: Paramount+. Zoe Saldana image: Gage Skidmore

Nicole Kidman. Image: Paramount+

Nicole Kidman has confirmed she will be joining the cast of upcoming Paramount+ original series Lioness.

In addition to her acting role, Kidman will also serve as an executive producer through her production company Blossom Films.

The show, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+, is based on the real-life CIA program known as the Lioness Engagement Team, and follows a group of female undercover operatives as they work to bring down a terrorist organisation from within.

Kidman will be playing the role of Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s Senior Supervisor, who must navigate the challenges of being a woman in a high-ranking intelligence position while also serving as a mentor to someone on a similar career path.

Kidman most recently appeared in Robert Eggers’ film The Northman, and wrapped production on an untitled romantic comedy, co-starring Joey King and Zac Efron. Kidman will also star in the upcoming drama series Expats.

Lioness will also star Jill Wagner as Bobby, a CIA Special Activities Division operative; Dave Annable as Neil, Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters; LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan star as Tucker and Two Cups, respectively, both experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team; Austin Hébert as Randy, a tech specialist in charge of surveillance; Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Joe and Neil’s daughter; Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah, the daughter of a billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism; and Jonah Wharton will play Tex, another member of Joe’s team.

‘With an all-star cast and an intriguing premise, Lioness is sure to be a hit when it hits the small screen,’ said a Paramount+ representative.

The show is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Lioness is expected to release on Paramount+ later this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

