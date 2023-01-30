LADbible Australia launches three new original docuseries

LADbible Australia is launching three new Australia-focused and locally-produced original series. Off the back of its award-winning docuseries and campaign UNHEARD, tackling racial injustice in Australia, the new series – Hindsight, Chances and MySide – will ‘dive into different aspects and issues of our society’. A newly launched local LADbible Australia YouTube channel will become the home to the publication’s original content.

With Hindsight, LADbible Australia sits down with unique individuals who have made transformative decisions or gone down unique pathways in life. From changing religions, joining the military, or ethical non-monogamy, to face tattoos, sex workers, ex-convicts or cult leavers, the series will showcase unique individuals, explore their reflections and journey, and what they wish they knew before jumping in. Hindsight’s pilot episode has been released today, and six more will follow, published on the LADbible Australia YouTube channel every two weeks.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Focused on local sport’s celebrities and teams, Chances will set fun challenges for sports legends to compete against each other. The line-up includes soccer players from The Central Coast Mariners, basketball teams the Sydney Kings and Flames, cricketers from the Sydney Thunder, and prominent Australian golfers. The first episode of Chances will be released on LADbible Australia’s channels this Friday.

MySide will feature interviews of an array with talented individuals, dissecting key events or incidents that have shaped their reputation in the public space, and delivering insights into the ‘truth’ from the individual in question. The first of seven episodes will be published on 6 March and will focus on ex-porn star, trans-advocate, and social and reality TV celebrity Jolene Dawson, discussing how her TV appearances and online presence have painted a picture of who she is in the public space, but doesn’t reflect the truth. Other interviewees include a heroin-addict and personal trainer, and people opening up on difficult topics such as domestic violence or the trauma of surviving accidents or suicide.

Head of Content at LADbible Australia Mel Ho said: ‘We’ve grown our editorial and social presence since our launch in 2019, and want to accelerate our offer of local, premium originals in 2023. We want to showcase the incredible stories and diverse perspectives that make up our Australian social fabric while at the same time, continue to create content that we know our audience love.’

LADbible Australia is planning the launch of additional series, which will be announced later this year.