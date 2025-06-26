Jurassic World Evolution 3 no longer uses GenAI due to player backlash

Jurassic World Evolution 3 will no longer feature AI-generated character portraits, with the decision to remove them inspired by weeks of loud player backlash. While there was plenty of excitement for the arrival of Jurassic World Evolution 3, this had been tempered in recent weeks, by the revelation that generative AI had played a part in development.

In the game’s AI disclosure warning on Steam, it was identified that scientist portraits in the game would be AI-generated, with these avatars then interfacing with players. In a 200+ comment thread on Steam, this decision was heavily debated, and heavily criticised.

The most prominent voices in the discussion called the decision ‘lazy’ and an ‘insult to artists’ with many questioning why Frontier Developments would risk the ire of fans for such a small feature.

‘Imagine having the foresight to not try and have serious self control or even… critical thinking skills as a human being and [to simply] just not do this,’ commenter frieza137 wrote, to kick off the thread. ‘So we giving up on humans is that it? May as well not make a game, drink, sleep, walk or do anything. Sad.’

While some players pushed back on this narrative, suggesting that AI creep is inevitable, and something everyone will have to put up with eventually, many others counter-argued that those who want quality game must fight for them. Not only does generative AI reduce game quality and creativity, as many have rightfully pointed out, it takes jobs away from actual artists.

The discussion around Jurassic World Evolution 3‘s use of AI grew so heated and prolonged that Frontier Developments stepped in, confirming that it will no longer use GenAI, to avoid any controversy.

In a response to frieza137, marked as the answer to the long comment thread on Steam, the developer simply said: ‘Thanks for your feedback on this topic. We have opted to remove the use of generative AI for scientist portraits within Jurassic World Evolution 3.’

The decision has been met with ample praise, with many players calling it a victory. As they say, the push for GenAI is not inevitable. Through measured discussion, the impact of GenAI in the world of video games has become better-understood, inspiring the decision to remove it. While financial motivation and a need to maintain player support has likely also played a part, it’s a welcome decision regardless.

Those keen for Jurassic World Evolution 3 can now rest assured the game no longer uses generative AI, with avatars and character portraits now made by human hands.