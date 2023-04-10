News

John Farnham: Finding the Voice documentary trailer

The doco follows Farnham’s life from Melbourne's quiet suburbs to eventual record-breaking success as 'Australia's voice'.
11 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Documentary

The official trailer has been released for John Farnham: Finding the Voice, a new documentary that promises to ‘tell the untold story of an Australian music icon’.

As per a spokesperson for the film said: ‘In this first authorised biopic, we follow Farnham’s life from the quiet suburbs of Melbourne to ‘60s pop fame, through incredible highs and lows, and ultimately to record-breaking success as “Australia’s Voice”.

‘John Farnham was 38 years old when Whispering Jack was released. Nobody ever questioned that Farnham could sing – but the challenge to find his artistic voice and become Australia’s most trusted and beloved performer took half a lifetime. Whispering Jack is still the highest selling Australian album of all time, and this powerful documentary tracks the personal and public journey that has made Farnham Australia’s greatest and most beloved musical artist.’

The documentary is directed by Poppy Stockell, and features commentary by Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams, Darryl Braithwaite, Glenn and Gaynor Wheatley, James and Robert Farnham plus many more,

John Farnham: Finding the Voice is in cinemas from 18 May.

