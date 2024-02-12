High Country: new Leah Purcell Binge series – trailer released



Binge has released the official trailer and premiere date for its new mystery series High Country, starring Leah Purcell, Ian McElhinney, Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

The eight-part series revolves around detective Andie Whitford (Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing people who have vanished into the wilderness. Through an ‘edge-of-the-seat, high-stakes investigation’, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit, and revenge.

High Country is a Curio Pictures production, commissioned by the Foxtel Group for Binge. It also received major production investment from Screen Australia and Foxtel Group in association with VicScreen.

The series will premiere with a double episode on 19 March on Binge, with new episodes weekly.