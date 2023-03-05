Filmmakers with disability get the green light for projects in NSW

Emerging filmmakers Xavier Coy, Victoria Singh-Thompson, John Larkin, Eliza South and their teams have been selected to bring their short films to life on the big screen, thanks to Screen NSW’s Screenability Filmmakers Fund.

Each project will receive a $30,000 grant from Screen NSW, executive producer assistance from Naomi Just – and will be considered for screening as part of the 70th Sydney Film Festival in 2023.

Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth said this is a significant opportunity to showcase authentic storytelling by NSW filmmakers with disability on a global platform.

‘Now in its seventh year, the Screenability Filmmakers Fund will once again support the talents of filmmakers identifying as a person with disability, demonstrating that creativity knows no bounds,’ Hepworth said.

‘Screenability fundamentally places filmmakers with disability at the centre of the narrative, bringing powerful and insightful perspectives to audiences by sharing their authentic stories. Congratulations to everyone involved, I look forward to watching the innovative short films at the Sydney Film Festival.’

Writer and lead actor Eliza South on set of Chum (filmed in Broken Hill). Image: Adam Edwards.

Xavier Coy’s Fighting is an exploration of neurodiversity, duo John Larkin and Eliza South’s Chum is a comedy-drama about a vision impaired woman who kindles an unlikely friendship in remote NSW, and Victoria Singh-Thompson’s 14 In February (Working title) is a drama that highlights the complexities of being a hard-of hearing teenage girl.

Screenability recipient Eliza South said the funding will enable her to produce her film at an industry standard and is excited to have the opportunity to screen her work at the Sydney Film Festival.

‘As an emerging creative from Far West NSW, I am grateful to have my work produced at such a high standard and be considered for one of Australia’s most vibrant film festivals,’ South said.

‘Screenability has already introduced me to so many consummate professionals in the industry with whom I feel extremely privileged to work with and I can’t wait to see the results.’

The Screenability Filmmakers Fund is part of a suite of initiatives under Screenability NSW, a commitment by the NSW Government through Screen NSW to work with industry to grow participation in the screen sector by NSW-based filmmakers with disability.