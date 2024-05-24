Exposure on Stan: first look at new Australian drama series

The first trailer for the six-part Stan original series Exposure has been released, teasing a haunting story of grief, memory, and the search for truth.

Described as ‘an atmospheric psychological thriller’, led by Australian actor Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures, Top of the Lake, The Serpent), the series will premiere on Stan on 20 June.

Exposure was the only TV series selected to screen at the upcoming Sydney Film Festival where it will have a sold-out premiere.

Watch the trailer for Exposure below

Exposure follows Jacs Gould (Alice Englert), a photographer, who is coming to terms with the death of her closest friend, Kel (Mia Artemis). In the process of facing her grief, she becomes consumed with the details surrounding Kel’s death, convinced that Kel has suffered at the hands of a man. Jacs’ search for the truth becomes a turbulent, unruly and at times confronting quest into the depths of processing present day grief whilst reckoning with the past.

The ensemble cast includes Essie Davis, Mia Artemis, Thomas Weatherall, Sean Keenan, Ewen Leslie, George Mason, Christian Byers, David Howell, Thom Green, Domino McCathrion, Victoria Haralabidou, and Daniel Frederiksen.

Exposure is written and created by Lucy Coleman (Hot Mess) and directed by Bonnie Moir (Love Me S2). The series is produced by Nicole O’Donohue (Love Me S2, Frayed), with Justin Kurzel (Stan Original Film Nitram), and Shaun Grant (Stan Original Film Nitram). DOP is Aaron McLisky, and Editor is Leila Gaabi.

The series is produced by Thirdborn for Stan. Major production investment has been given by Screen Australia and Stan. It was also financed with support from Screen NSW. International sales are being handled by All3Media International. Post, digital and visual effects on the series are supported by Screen NSW. The Stan Executive Producers are Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang.

Exposure will be available to stream on Stan from 20 June 2024.