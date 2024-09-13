Early career writers program calls for applications

Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment company) and Screen Australia have announced an Early Career Writers Program, supported by the Australian Writers’ Guild.

The initiative, which is now open for applications, aims to provide high-level training in a global calibre script department to four early to mid-career Australian writers who have the potential for a strong career trajectory in scripted episodic storytelling.

Endemol Shine Australia’s scripted credits include NCIS: Sydney, RFDS, Offspring, Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door, and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart.

Based in the Endemol Shine Australia headquarters in Sydney, and spanning eight weeks, the successful applicants will be paired with experienced mentors who will guide them and directly contribute to their learning and professional development. As part of the program, the emerging writers will be immersed in all facets of script development and rotate through all the roles that make up a successful and well-functioning script department.

Endemol Shine Australia’s Head of Scripted, Sara Richardson, said, ‘This initiative is very close to our hearts. Evident with the success of the first emerging writers program, we are strong believers in both nurturing and encouraging the next generation, as that is who the future of our industry will be founded on.’

Screen Australia’s Head of Development, Bobby Romia, said, ‘We are excited to announce the Early Career Writers Program, a unique opportunity for Australian screenwriters to gain hands-on experience within a global production company. This initiative highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent by providing them with high-calibre training and exposure in an internationally renowned script department.’

The program is a paid opportunity, commencing Monday 25 November 2024. Applicants must be able to commit to the full eight week duration of the program (with two weeks off for the holiday period). If not already a resident of Greater Sydney, applicants must be available to relocate, with support available toward relocation for the duration of the program.

Applications are now open and will close on Thursday 3 October 2024 and can be made via the Screen Australia Application Portal. For eligibility requirements and how to apply see Guidelines here.

Eligible applications will be considered and reviewed by Endemol Shine Australia, Screen Australia and/or industry specialists with successful applicants notified by 5.00 pm AEDT on Monday 28 October 2024.