Documentary Conference calls for applicants for 2025 FACTory pitching showcase

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) is now calling for applications for the 2025 pitching showcase.

Up to 15 projects with strong market potential will be selected to pitch to international and local decision makers. Applications are sought by teams representing projects including features, singles, and series (limited and returnable), and assessors will consider originality, marketplace viability, and international appeal.

The FACTory International Pitching Showcase – now a centrepiece pitching forum at AIDC for new documentary and factual projects – will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2025. Over the last nine editions, 117 project teams have been supported by the AIDC to participate in The FACTory, with acclaimed documentaries pitched and funded, including Mystify: Michael Hutchence, the Walkley Award-winner Delikado, and the AACTA Awards Best Documentary nominees The Last Daughter, Clean and Franklin.

In 2025, The FACTory will feature an extensive line-up of in-person and online international decision makers and industry experts assessing and providing feedback on projects, with participants having access to high-level mentoring and pitch training conducted by experienced screen practitioners, and expanded opportunities for one-on-one meetings with key international decision makers.

The chosen projects will be presented across three strands: Central Showcase, New Talent Showcase and Rough Cut Showcase. Decision-makers will include a range of representatives from broadcasters, streamers, sales agents, distributors, funders, and festivals.

Assessors of the applications for the pitch forum include: Marissa McDowell, Producer, Black & White Films (AUS); Maria Santos, IDA Funds Officer, International Documentary Association (USA); Yukari Misaizu, Senior Producer, NHK Enterprises (JPN); Jim Kolmar, Film Curator, SXSW (USA); and Krishan Arora, International Consultant SBS (UK).

Audio Network has also partnered with AIDC to grant FACTory applicants free access to their extensive music catalogue, featuring original, high-quality tracks from world-renowned artists and composers to help and enhance the applicant’s AIDC pitch.

More information about the FACTory Pitching Forum can be found here. The deadline for regular applications is 13 November, with late applications accepted on 17 November.

The 2025 Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) will take place 2-5 March 2025 at ACMI, Melbourne and online. The International Market will take place 6-7 March 2025 online.