CTV+ app is Australia’s first community broadcast streaming service

Melbourne’s Channel 31 and Adelaide’s Channel 44 have announced the release of CTV+, a national community television streaming application.

With one in ten Melburnians and one in five Adelaideans currently engaging with community television each month, the demand for hyper-local and community-relevant content remains strong.

CTV+ is comprised of 100% Australian-made and produced content, which marks Channel 44 and 31’s diversification from traditional free-to-air channels.

Launching the careers of Australian media greats including Waleed Aly, Nazeem Hussain, Emmylou MacCarthy and Tommy Little, Channels 31 and 44 have long held an important role in the Australian media landscape.

‘For Australian Community TV, CTV+ represents a huge leap forward in engaging new audiences,’ said Marion Pilowsky, Executive Producer of CTV+’s Recipe for Love. ‘CTV+ will allow Channel 44 and 31’s legacy of showcasing and nurturing the work of emerging Australian creatives to live on.’

Boasting a 28-year history that has seen more than 150,000 individual Australian-made programs air across both stations, Channels 31 and 44 have held an important role in the Australian media landscape. Not only will the CTV+ platform continue to herald Australian-made content, but it promises to remain a space for the growth of up-and-coming talent.

‘Community television has not only provided a rich training ground for some of our most talented TV stars, but it also offers a wide variety of locally-made content and diverse programming for our multicultural communities,’ said Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos. ‘The launch of CTV+ will see this offering go from strength to strength.’

With more than 80 programs currently available, and with over 100+ slated for the platform’s Smart TV app launch in early 2023, there is sure to be something for even the most diverse viewing preferences on the CTV+ app. Viewers can tune in for expert furniture-making tips on Woodworking Masterclass or discover their new favourite local band on MUUZOSTREAM.

If they’re looking for a little travel inspiration, viewers can join comedian Annie Louey on a whistlestop tour of their own backyard on Rediscover Victoria or be inspired by the tantalising cuisines of Italy with Caterina Borsato on Regional Italian Cuisine. With over 1,000 episodes and 25,000 minutes of content available on the platform, CTV+ provides unique and curated programming catered to the diverse interest of viewers.

‘We are incredibly excited to be launching the first national Community TV app, CTV+, in partnership with C44 in Adelaide,’ said Channel 31’s General Manager Shane Dunlop.

‘This new broadcast video-on-demand platform will allow our audiences to view hyperlocal content anywhere, at any time. Despite the challenges we have faced over the past few years, Community TV stations in Melbourne and Adelaide continue to produce high-quality, uniquely local and culturally diverse content which has cemented us as a vital part of the Australian media sector.

‘The CTV+ app will expand our reach beyond metro Melbourne to engage new audiences and program makers in regional Victoria and interstate.’