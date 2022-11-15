Celeste Barber, Netflix comedy special in 2023

Netflix and Celeste Barber have announced a new comedy special, Celeste Barber – Fine, thanks, a recording of her live tour filmed at the Sydney Opera House.

The recording of the sold-our show will be hitting Netflix as an hour-long special to be released in 2023.

According to the publicity material: ‘Barber will be exploring everything from celebrity sex toys, to why hot girls can’t dance, and details the giddy euphoria and brutal devastation of being invited to Coachella — the same year it was cancelled.’

This comedy special is barber’s second Netflix partnership, with Barber both producing and starring in an Australian comedy-drama series adaptation of Wellmania, also to be released in 2023.

Barber said: ‘This has been such a massive year for me and I can’t think of a better way to wrap up my world tour than shooting a Netflix special at the Sydney Opera House. This moment isn’t lost on me. To top this off, recording this special for Netflix is such an exciting prospect especially as we’re already working together to bring audiences Wellmania next year.

‘I can’t wait to bring Celeste Barber – Fine, thanks to a whole new audience with this Netflix special.’