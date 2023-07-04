MIFF 2023: help a local filmmaker make their idea a reality

A new grassroots initiative called Posters to Production has called on local filmmakers to submit posters based on their unmade films for display at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival.

Long-standing MIFF partner Campari will unveil the posters at the Campari Cinema Lounge at this year’s event, and will also support the initiative by donating a portion from every Campari cocktail to selected unmade films.

Why posters?

Posters to Production is aimed at driving awareness and much needed funds towards local film by creating movie posters out of unmade film ideas. Unveiled at Melbourne International Film Festival on 3 August at the Campari Cinema Lounge, ACMI, the posters will take inspiration from the Campari branding and feature a QR code to help crowdfund their creation.

Image by Campari Group

Earlier this year, Campari commissioned a comprehensive online market research survey, administered by Pureprofile. The study, conducted between 1 June and 6 June involved over 1,000 respondents who currently work or have previously worked in the industry.

That research revealed that almost 73% of people agree that the Australian film industry is more focused on supporting international film rather than creating Australian-led productions. This is despite recent investment into the industry by the Australian government, leaving emerging filmmakers feeling the industry favours international films over local stories.

The research results also highlighted that:

94% of Australians in the film industry agree emerging filmmakers are facing barriers to make their own films

84% of Australian filmmakers stating they do not get adequate funding to turn their ideas into a production

Despite a renewed industry focus to support Australian films the industry is still facing significant challenges, with 5 in 6 (84%) saying local filmmakers do not get adequate funding to turn their ideas into a production.

The independent research commissioned by Campari also revealed those who work in the industry feel filmmakers face barriers to produce their own films (86%) and say there are limited opportunities to showcase their unmade ideas (83%). Additionally, two-thirds agree there needs to be new initiatives (66%), with over half saying there needs to be a pledge to create more emerging Australian films (52%).

Paolo Marinoni, Campari Managing Director said: ‘Since its inception, Campari has always been at the forefront of art and cinema culture, bridging the gap between television and cinema through its world-famous advertising campaigns. Posters to Production aims to support the film industry talent development by showcasing unmade ideas – with the hope that one day these films will be made.’

Beyond the donation, Campari is supporting a range of initiatives such as the MIFF Shorts Awards.

‘Even with efforts and mandates to prioritise Australian made ideas, there is still work to be done to help creative minds find funding for their films,’ said Travis Johnson, Australian Film Critic. ‘New initiatives are imperative to help turn Australian film ideas into a reality.’

For those not attending MIFF, the posters will be available for viewing digitally at campariau.com where Australians can then click through to the respective GoFundMe pages to donate.

‘Campari has a long-standing tradition with cinema and continues to accelerate and support grassroots programs,’ said Mia Falstein-Rush, Programmer and Curator at MIFF. ‘We look forward to partnering with them this MIFF and have them support the Short Awards, another program that highlights short films and new creations.’

How do I get my film idea made into a poster?

To apply, filmmakers need to submit their synopsis of their unmade film idea online. Applications are open from today until 7 July where four emerging filmmakers will be chosen to have their original film synopsis turned into a poster.

To see the posters, the Campari Lounge will be at ACMI, running from 3 to 20 August during MIFF. Aspiring filmmakers can apply for the initiative at the Campari website before 7 July.