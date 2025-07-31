Bus Stop Films reveals 2025 Inclusive Producers cohort

Bus Stop Films has announced 19 successful participants in its 2025 Inclusive Producers Attachment Program (IPAP).

The program, which supports emerging and established producers from underrepresented communities through practical, on-set experience and industry mentorship, had a record-breaking 150 applications this year.

The selected cohort includes 13 Inclusive Producer Attachments and two Co-Producers, who will work under the guidance of Bus Stop’s COO and Head of Screen, Dianna La Grassa.

They will be joined by four alumni of the program – Hollie Meyer, Joel Ludemann, Axielle Doddridge, and Alisha Mehra – to deliver a slate of 22 inclusively made short films through Bus Stop’s national Accessible Filmmaking Program.

Bus Stop Films and diversity

Bus Stop Films has released the following data on its 2025 cohort, notable for its diversity:

63.2% identify as female

5.3% as non-binary

36.8% as Deaf, Disabled or Neurodiverse

31.6% from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds

21.1% identify as LGBTQIA+

26.3% are based in regional or remote areas

‘I’m incredibly excited to get to know this diverse cohort of producers and see what unique skills and perspectives they bring to our 2025 film collection,’ said La Grassa.

‘Each year we welcome a passionate group of emerging producers, and I’m especially thrilled to be working alongside our past participants in producing this year’s slate.’

The program’s continued growth has been made possible by support from all eight state and territory screen agencies – Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, VicScreen, Screen Tasmania, Screen Canberra, Screen Territory, Screenwest and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Bus Stop says that the collective investment enables the organisation to deliver the producer program across 16 locations nationwide.

‘This brilliant, united demonstration of support is what makes this program possible,’ said Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM.

‘The calibre and diversity of this year’s applicants is proof of the incredible emerging talent ready to embrace inclusive filmmaking practices. The program provides career development and builds vital industry capacity for skilled, inclusion-focused producers.’

In addition to on-set attachments, participants will take part in Inclusion in Action, Bus Stop’s professional development workshop on inclusive filmmaking. They will receive hands-on training in accessible production practices, supporting people with disability in creative teams, and producing content through a lens of diversity and access.

Production on the 22 short films will begin in August 2025 across all Bus Stop locations, including Sydney, Parramatta, Carlton, Wollongong, Coffs Harbour, Katoomba, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Adelaide, Hobart and Launceston.

The 2025 program also introduces an escalated development stream for previous IPAP participants, giving them the opportunity to take on producer roles across the slate.

Bus Stop Films, founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit organisation that provides film school experiences and pathways into the screen industry for people with intellectual disabilities and those from marginalised communities. They achieve this through education, advocacy, and by creating opportunities for participants to work on film projects.

Full list of Bus Stop Film’s 2025 IPAP participants

LOCATION IPA’s 2025 NSW Meret Hassanen NSW Kayla De Sousa NSW Amalia Sablada NSW Sabin Gnawali VIC Hugo Rutten HOBART (TAS) Sara Glaoua LAUNCESTON (TAS) Imogen Storm ACT James Olney SA Megan Adrain QLD – Bris/GC London Hawke CAIRNS (QLD) Molly Pointing PERTH (WA) Ruby Wheeler DARWIN (NT) Sarah Price CO-PRODUCERS ACT – (co-producer) Nick Gaisbauer PERTH (WA) – (co-producer) Michael Becker PRODUCERS NSW Producer Joel Ludemann NSW Producer Hollie Meyer QLD Producer Axielle Doddridge VIC Producer Alisha Mehra

For more information, head to the Bus Stop website.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.