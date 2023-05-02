Surf drama Barons to air on CW in the US

The Australian surf drama Barons has been acquired by US network The CW for its summer lineup, and it’s set to debut this month.

The AACTA-nominated series is a coming-of-age story that delves into the creation of the Australian surf industry in the 1970s.

Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create rival surf brands that become successful and tear them apart. The young rebels find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia, and racial tension.

The cast includes Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, Sophia Forrest, Karina Banno, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Megan MacKenzie, Catherine Van-Davies, Lincoln Younes, and George Pullar.

Barons was created by Liz Doran, Michael Lawrence, and John Molloy and directed by Shawn Seet and Fadia Abboud in collaboration with surf director Taylor Steele. It was produced by Micanical Media, 2 Jons, and Fremantle Australia with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC. It was financed with support from Screen NSW.

Michael Lawrence of Micanical Media expressed excitement at the acquisition. ‘We are thrilled that this brilliant cast, made up of Australia’s finest young actors, has the CW as a platform to showcase their extraordinary talent and hard work.’

John Molloy of 2 Jons said that The CW is the ‘perfect partner’ for Barons. ‘We hope our show about youth, adventure, risk and love connects with US audiences.’

Greg Woods, CEO Fremantle Australia, said; ‘Fremantle Australia is very proud of the show and

the team that came together to produce it and we feel it’s found a natural and exciting prime time

home in the US with the CW.’

Barons is currently nominated for Best Mini Series at the Screen Producers Australia Awards at Screen Forever on the Gold Coast, and Best Ensemble at the Equity Awards in Sydney this year.