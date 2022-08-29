Bali 2002: full trailer

The first full trailer for Bali 2002 has dropped. This Stan Original Series is based on the actual events surrounding the 2002 Bali bombings and will consist of four one-hour episodes.

Watch the trailer below. Bali 2002 premieres 25 September – with all episodes available at once, only on Stan.

Led by Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton) as British tourist Polly Miller, Rachel Griffiths as burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood, Richard Roxburgh as Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton and Sean Keenan as AFL star Jason McCartney, Bali 2002 is an inspiring drama that explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair in the immediate aftermath of the 2002 Bali bombings. The series marks the first co-commission between Stan and the 9Network.

Bali 2002 also stars a diverse group of Australian and Balinese actors, including Srisacd Sacdpraseuth, Sri Ayu Jati Kartika, Ewen Leslie (Stan Original Series The Gloaming), Elizabeth Cullen (The Bureau of Magical Things), Sophia Forrest (Barons), Saskia Archer (The Reef: Stalked), Arka Das (upcoming Stan Original Film The Portable Door), William Lodder (Wakefield), Anthony Wong (Stan Original Series The Commons), Murtala, Miah Madden (The Sapphires) and more.

Richard Roxburgh stars as AFP Commander Graham Ashton in the Stan Original Series Bali 2002.

Developed through comprehensive research and interviews with numerous survivors, investigators, medical personnel and people impacted by the tragedy, the series is written by Justin Monjo (Storm Boy), Kris Wyld (Pulse), Marcia Gardner (Wentworth), Tim Pye(Love Child) and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta –with Balinese writer, actor and musician Ketut Yuliarsa (Janggan) as story editor. Directed by Peter Andrikidis (Stan Original Series Eden) and Co-directed by Katrina Irawati Graham (upcoming Siti Rubiyah).

On 12 October 2002, the island of Bali was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs. Local Balinese and the mainly Australian and British tourists scrambled to rescue the injured and comfort the dying. Australian and Indonesian authorities mobilised to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate what really took place. Amidst this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely places and people united in the search for healing, justice and meaning. Victims struggled to rebuild their broken lives as the Indonesian and Australian security forces faced a clear and present danger – working together to capture the terrorists before they could strike again.



Produced by Kerrie Mainwaring (Stan Original Series Wolf Creek) for Screentime, Co-Produced by Peter Andrikidis (Stan Original Series Eden) with executive producers Tim Pye and Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan and Andy Ryan and Michael Healy for the 9Network.

The Stan Original Series Bali 2002 is produced by Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia, Banijay companies, along with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is responsible for international distribution of Bali 2002.

The Stan Original Series Bali 2002 premieres 25 September, with all episodes available at once, only on Stan.