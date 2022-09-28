Australian Screen Music Awards return with Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) are honouring Australia’s finest creators of film, television, documentary and advertising music at the 21st Screen Music Awards in Melbourne on 15 November 2022.

This year’s event will feature the presentation of 13 awards and is the only of its kind in Australia to recognise screen composers exclusively.

Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds will be co-hosting the awards, which is the first in person version of proceedings since 2019.

Comedian, actor and writer Anne Edmonds is a familiar face on Australian television screens, appearing regularly on Network Tens Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy We Have A Problem and The Project. Anne spent 2021 touring her show (with partner Lloyd Langford) Business with Pleasure. Her one-hour special What’s Wrong With You? is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Singer and actor Akina Edmonds has appeared in high-profile theatre productions, including Hairspray, An Officer and a Gentleman and Disney’s The Lion King. Akina is currently playing Angelica Schuyler in the Australian production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, which heads to Brisbane in January 2023.

The award ceremony will feature interpretations of the four ‘Feature Film Score of the Year’ nominations performed live by the Screen Awards orchestra, led by the event’s musical director Jessica Wells. Wells’ compositions cross many genres in the classical, commercial and film music worlds. Wells has worked with some of Australia’s best composers as an orchestrator, arranger, and copyist.

Panels of widely respected Australian screen composers will determine four nominees for 10 categories. The winners of Most Performed Screen Composer: Australia and Most Performed Screen Composer: Overseas are decided through analysis of performance activity reflected by royalty earnings.

The prestigious Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award (as determined by the APRA Board of Directors) will also be presented at the event. Previous recipients include Martin Armiger, Robert Connolly, and Nerida Tyson-Chew.

2022 Screen Music Awards Categories

Best Music for an Advertisement

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Best Music for a Documentary

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Best Music for a Short Film

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Best Television Theme

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Best Soundtrack Album

Feature Film Score of the Year

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen

The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 13 October.

2022 Screen Music Awards will take place Forum Melbourne, Naarm, on Tuesday 15 November 2022. For more information, head to the APRA AMCOS website.